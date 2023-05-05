PSG are actively tracking 21-year-old Liverpool target valued at €45m - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly tracking Liverpool transfer target and Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

According to O Jogo (h/t Le Parisien), Sporting are aware of the interest in Inacio and want to offer him a new deal with better wages and a revised release clause. His current contract expires in the summer of 2026 and has a buyout clause of €45 million.

The Primeira Liga club will not let him leave for anything less. PSG have been tracking the 21-year-old but are yet to make a move to formalize their interest. Liverpool, in that regard, are a step ahead and have opened enquiries exploring the feasibility of such a deal.

The two-cap Portugal international has been with Sporting CP since the summer of 2012. He has gradually become a mainstay in Ruben Amorim's team, making 118 senior appearances for them across competitions since the start of the 2020-21 season.

PSG's interest in Inacio would make sense considering Sergio Ramos could reportedly leave as a free agent this summer if he doesn't slash his wages in half. El Chadaille Bitshiabu is an up-and-coming talent but the 17-year-old needs experience before he can be trusted week in, week out.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could be planning for the future ahead. Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk (both 31) are slowly entering the dusk of their playing days. Joe Gomez's injury issues, meanwhile, are well-documented.

Liverpool eyeing a move for PSG midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly on red alert after Renato Sanches' sudden availability on the transfer market.

According to Football Insider, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have placed the 25-year-old on the transfer market ahead of the summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp has been a long-term admirer of him and wanted to sign him before his move to PSG in August 2022.

Sanches, who signed a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes last summer, has failed to impose himself on Christophe Galtier's starting XI. His 22 appearances across competitions have amounted to just 736 minutes of action.

The Portugal international could hope to see added playing time if he joins the Anfield outfit considering their urgent need for a midfield revamp. Their current midfield could use upgrades, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho failing to impress in recent months.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner, meanwhile, could leave as free agents this summer.

