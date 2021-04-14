PSG finally establishing themselves as European heavyweights after Bayern elimination

The celebrations at full-time said it all. Neymar could be heard screaming “vamos!”, “vamos!” as he rushed to hug Leandro Paredes.

Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe continued with the celebrations in the dressing room, jumping and popping champagne everywhere. It was a truly fulfilling night for Paris Saint-Germain and all their fans.

The Ligue 1 giants lost to Bayern Munich in last season’s Champions League final, but they ensured there was not going to be a repeat of that. Despite losing 1-0 at the Parc des Princes, Mauricio Pochettino’s side triumphed on aggregate.

PSG will now face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals of the competition as they edge closer to winning their first Champions League title.

Parisians triumph over two legs

A lot has changed since PSG faced Bayern last year. While the German giants have improved further and are still dominating the Bundesliga, the same cannot be said for PSG.

The Parisians are currently second in Ligue 1 after a rather inconsistent run in the domestic league. However, their performance over two legs against Bayern was commendable.

PSG beat Hansi Flick’s side 3-2 at the Allianz Arena, ensuring that their 1-0 defeat in the return fixture couldn’t undo their aggregate advantage due to the away goals rule.

This was a real test of attitude, personality and character and PSG duly passed. They had to defend with everything while also fighting at the other end to create chances. In the end, the Parisians got the job done and are deservedly through to the semi-finals.

Advertisement

1 - PSG's elimination of Bayern Munich tonight is the first instance in Champions League history of the previous season's losing finalists eliminating the holders in the knockout stages. Revenge. pic.twitter.com/Q5rc6oQLtu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2021

PSG now among European elites

This is the second successive season that PSG have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. After many years of flattering to deceive, they seem to have finally arrived.

All the investments made over the years are gradually beginning to pay off and this could be the season where it all comes together; that they finally lay their hands on the Holy Grail.

“We must congratulate the players first. All the credit goes to them. I'm happy for them, the staff and the club,” Pochettino said after the game, as quoted by Goal.

"For the president and Leonardo, too. It feels good to share this moment of happiness together. I missed that adrenaline when I was home. It is the most beautiful club competition. So obviously I was nervous. Internally, it's boiling."

PSG’s consistency in the Champions League means they have now established themselves among the European heavyweights.

And even if they do not win the trophy this season, there is little doubt that they have made massive progress and are closer than ever to winning it.