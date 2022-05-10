PSG and Manchester United tracking the situation of 24-year-old Bundesliga defender - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United are both keeping tabs on RB Leipzig’s versatile defender Nordi Mukiele, according to Foot Mercato.

Over the last four years, Mukiele has evolved into a dependable defender in the Bundesliga. Not only can the Frenchman play as a right-back and a right-sided midfielder, but he also thrives in a central role. The 24-year-old, who is valued at €25 million (via TransferMarkt), is quick and commanding on the ball and never seems to run out of steam. Considering he has just over a year left on his current Leipzig contract, several clubs are closely monitoring his situation. Amongst his suitors are two big names, Manchester United and PSG.

It’s not known whether incoming United manager Erik ten Hag is completely behind the transfer, but Ralf Rangnick, who is set to serve as a consultant, certainly is. The German knows the defender well, thanks to their time together at RB Leipzig in the 2018-19 season. An offer could come the German club's way in the summer.

PSG’s interest in the player arises from a lack of cover for their current crop of defenders. Sporting director Leonardo is reportedly in the market for a player who can fill in for right-back Achraf Hakimi as well as centre-back Marquinhos. Luckily for them, Mukiele happens to fit their profile perfectly.

Apart from the two aforementioned clubs, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are also eyeing the situation. The La Liga outfit, however, could be discouraged by competition for the player.

PSG and Manchester United require massive overhauls in the summer

Both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have endured disappointing campaigns this season. While the Red Devils have lost out on Champions League football for next season, the Parisians were brutally eliminated from the Round of 16 by Real Madrid.

United have already declared their intention for an overhaul by appointing Ten Hag, while Paris, for the time being, are keeping faith in Mauricio Pochettino. The Red Devils primarily need to bolster their defense and midfield. PSG, on the other hand, must add creativity to their midfield and bring someone in for Kylian Mbappe if he chooses not to renew his contract.

Both teams have the financial strength to pull off big transfers, but given how inflated the market is, they’re unlikely to get all their targets. In that case, it would be interesting to see what the clubs prioritize and how that affects their performances in 2022-23.

