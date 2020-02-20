×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with a criminal offence by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 17:22 IST

Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Nasser Al-Khelaifi

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has charged Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi with a criminal offence, AS reports. The 46-year-old is among three people charged, including the former general secretary of FIFA Jerome Valcke and another businessman.

Al-Khelaifi reportedly gave Valcke “undue advantage” while the former FIFA official is charged with accepting those favours. This was before he was suspended from FIFA and then banned for 12 years from the association. A press release from the OAG confirmed those charges and provided other details into the whole saga.

Also Read: 3 Possible destinations for Pep Guardiola in the summer

Al-Khelaifi allowed Valcke to stay rent-free in a villa in Sardinia

Al-Khelaifi has been charged by the OAG over his role in the manipulation of the broadcasting rights of the World Cup by Valcke. The disgraced former FIFA general secretary is accused of accepting bribes to give certain parties unfair advantage over media rights distribution for the elite tournament as well as the Confederations Cup in Italy and Greece, for the period extending from 2018 to 2030.

The PSG president apparently purchased a villa in Sardinia through a company and then allowed Valcke to use the villa for 18 months without paying rent, which is estimated to be between €900,000 to €1.8 million.

Valcke had not informed FIFA that he was receiving such privileges, as he was required to do. As a result, he has been accused of “unlawfully enriching himself”. On the other hand, Al-Khelaifi is charged with “corresponding incitement”.

There were also suspicions that Valcke had accepted a luxury watch from Al-Khelaifi as a token of appreciation for exerting his influence as the FIFA general secretary, but those charges could not be established and as a result, have been abandoned.

The OAG will now appear before the Federal Criminal Court (FCC) to file an indictment and after the filing process is complete, further updates regarding the case will be provided by the FCC.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe will not be allowed to leave PSG in the summer

Published 20 Feb 2020, 17:22 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Paris Saint-Germain Football Kylian Mbappe PSG Transfer News Ligue 1 Teams
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT BOR PSG
2 - 1
 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
FT ATL LIV
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
FT ATA VAL
4 - 1
 Atalanta vs Valencia
FT TOT RB-
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
26 Feb NAP BAR 01:30 AM Napoli vs Barcelona
26 Feb CHE BAY 01:30 AM Chelsea vs Bayern München
27 Feb REA MAN 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Manchester City
27 Feb OLY JUV 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
11 Mar VAL ATA 01:30 AM Valencia vs Atalanta
11 Mar RB- TOT 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
12 Mar PSG BOR 01:30 AM PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Mar LIV ATL 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
18 Mar MAN REA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Real Madrid
18 Mar JUV OLY 01:30 AM Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais
19 Mar BAR NAP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Napoli
19 Mar BAY CHE 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us