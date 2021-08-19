Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s incredible transfer window this summer has seen them sign the likes of Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lionel Messi.

PSG are now the favourites to win Ligue 1 and the Champions League, so the pressure will be on manager Mauricio Pochettino to ensure that his star-studded squad delivers on the field.

PSG have made a good start to their 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign, despite not fielding some of their big names. On that note, here's a look at PSG's possible line-up for tomorrow's match against Brest.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma is all set to make his PSG debut on Friday.

PSG's acquisition of Lionel Messi has overshadowed all their other star arrivals, with Gianluigi Donnarumma being one such name.

Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and is arriving at PSG off an excellent Euro 2020 campaign. The Italy international, who signed for PSG this summer after his contract with AC Milan expired, won the UEFA European Championship Player of the Tournament for his performances this summer.

Copa America 2021 Player of the Tournament: Lionel Messi



Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament: Gianluigi Donnarumma



Paris Saint-Germain have just signed them two for a combined transfer fee of £0. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/J3TfmYzYxd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 10, 2021

The 22-year-old was a prodigious talent during his AC Milan days. Having made his debut aged 16, Donnarumma made 251 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A giants.

Although Keylor Navas started on Gameweek 1, Donnarumma could usurp the Costa Rican veteran and make his much-awaited PSG debut against Brest.

