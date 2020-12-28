PSG set to move for Juventus superstar after Mauricio Pochettino appointment - Reports

PSG are considering a move for Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala come summer, as per reports from Italy. The Argentine forward could potentially become to-be Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino's first big-name signing at the club.

Pochettino, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, is said to be next in line to manage PSG in the aftermath of Thomas Tuchel's sacking. The Argentine manager could, as per the report from CalcioMercato, look to unite with his compatriot Dybala as his future at Juventus is up in the air.

Paulo Dybala's Serie A season by numbers:



❍ 33 games

❍ 69 chances created

❍ 65 take-ons completed

❍ 13 Big Chance Created

❍ 11 goals

❍ 6 assists

❍ 1 title



MVP. pic.twitter.com/3n1Bwlw7mf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 4, 2020

The 27-year-old's current deal at Juventus is set to run out in the summer of 2022 and he is yet to agree on new terms with the Bianconeri, leaving both the club and the player in a precarious situation as they enter the final 18 months of his contract.

While Dybala — fondly referred to as 'La Joya' — has already revealed that he wants to prolong his stay in Turin, he has hardly managed to feature under new boss Andrea Pirlo.

The legendary midfielder has primarily opted to field a combination of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata up top, and with both strikers in fine form this year, game time has been hard to come by for Dybala. He has managed just two goals across seven starts in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.

73% - Paulo #Dybala scored the first goal of the match with 8 of his 11 #SerieA goals in 2019-20 (73%), a record in percentage among players with 10+ goals. Difference.#OptaTopXI pic.twitter.com/KyWkG3wTrZ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 3, 2020

To make matters worse, other reports from Italy have suggested that Juventus might struggle to offer Dybala the salary that he has requested for due to the ongoing financial crisis. Due to a combination of these factors, reigning Italian champions Juventus could choose to cash in on Dybala come summer.

While he has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the past, Dybala could join his compatriot, Pochettino — who tried to sign him in the summer of 2019 — at PSG. The French champions said to be willing to offer up to €60m for his services. However, it remains to be seen if Juventus lower their €100m price tag and allow him to leave.

Advertisement

Juventus' Dybala and Inter's Eriksen on PSG shortlist

Eriksen has had a nightmare spell in Italy

Apart from the Juventus ace, PSG are also said to be weighing up a move for Inter Milan outcast Christian Eriksen. The Dane was one of the standout players at Spurs under potential PSG boss Pochettino but has had a year to forget since his move to San Siro.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has already confirmed that Eriksen is free to leave, and should Pochettino be appointed at the Parc des Princes, PSG could take the Nerazzurri midfielder on loan. Due to the ‘Growth Decree’ in Italy, the taxes on the player’s salary might be doubled should he depart on a permanent deal, so a loan deal with an exchange of players could be on the cards.

Advertisement

Inter CEO Marotta to @SkySport: "Yes, I can confirm that Christian Eriksen is on the transfer list. He's gonna leave in January. He's not functional to our plans and he had difficulty here at Inter. I think it's right that Christian goes away to find more space". 🇩🇰 #Eriksen — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2020

Former Serie A ace Leandro Parades could be the player sent the other way to sweeten the deal as PSG would look to offer Eriksen an exit route from Italy.

Also read: "How can we pay PSG?" - Lionel Messi responds to rumours about Neymar's Barcelona return