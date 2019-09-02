PSG Transfer News: Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi set to join the Ligue 1 champions on a season-long loan deal

What's the story?

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is reportedly set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan on deadline day.

In case you didn't know...

Icardi, who had a highly-publicised feud with Inter last season, has been considered surplus to requirements at the San Siro after the appointment of Antonio Conte as manager.

The Nerazzuri have made various attempts to offload the striker all summer and even dropped him from the first team squad in the hopes that it will push a move.

The Argentina international, who has scored 121 goals in 219 Serie A games for the Italian giants, has so far rejected a series of clubs, including Monaco, who have shown their interest in his services.

Meanwhile, PSG are looking to strengthen their attack after star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, were recently ruled out for weeks due to injury.

The heart of the matter

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan have agreed to a deadline day transfer for Icardi that will see him move to PSG on a season-long loan. The deal also includes a €70 million option to buy.

The Argentine striker was linked to Valencia and Monaco but the chance to link up with Neymar and Mbappe was reportedly too good for him to turn down.

PSG reportedly have no problem with Icardi's wages and they believe he will add more of a threat alongside Neymar, who is set to remain at the club after being heavily linked with a move away this summer.

Icardi's agent and wife, Wanda Nara, had also previously hinted that the Inter outcast could join the Ligue 1 giants before the transfer deadline.

What's next?

It was initially thought that an agreement between Inter and Icardi was far off as the striker is currently pursuing legal action against the Italian outfit. However, it appears both parties have found a way to amicably end the Argentine's long-running transfer saga.