PSG transfer news: Juventus' Rabiot interest, Pastore update and more - June 21st, 2018

Reports suggest Juventus are keen on Rabiot, an update on Pastore's future with another European club interested and more!

Mosope Ominiyi TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 21 Jun 2018, 20:05 IST 95 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rabiot may be on the move this summer

Juventus' rumoured Rabiot interest

This time last month, we covered the news that Arsenal were rumoured to be monitoring Adrien Rabiot's situation at PSG - not least with the midfielder's existing deal set to expire in just over a year's time.

Well, they are not the only European side interested in Rabiot. According to reports, Serie A champions Juventus are also intrigued by the prospect of a potential deal being struck. So much so that club officials met with PSG on Wednesday to discuss the 23 year old's future.

Multiple reports including one from Sky Sport Italia's transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio say that PSG sporting director Antero Henrique was in Milan and held several meetings with Italian clubs, one of which was the champions themselves.

He is a figure that has divided opinion among supporters, not least after his public refusal to be on the standby list for France's World Cup squad having been omitted from Didier Deschamps' 23-man squad.

He has scored five goals and created seven assists across all competitions this past season, though it's clear that he wants to play in a more attack-minded midfield role with additional freedom and could be prepared to leave for guarantees elsewhere.

Javier Pastore update with another club involved

Where next for Pastore?

Javier Pastore has been tirelessly linked with a move to West Ham in recent weeks, but as the story has developed, there also appears to be late interest elsewhere. Serie A side Roma are said to also be in talks with PSG - alongside the Hammers for the Argentine's signature.

Pastore, who turned 29 yesterday, struggled for consistency during a difficult campaign on a personal level for him. Naturally he's watching the World Cup and his compatriots in Russia from home but will undoubtedly be looking towards the next stage of his career.

His agent, Marcelo Simonian, is ready to speak to interested clubs as a means to negotiate early personal terms for his client before talks are official. It is said that Pastore would prefer a return to Italy, having spent two seasons there with Palermo between 2009-11.

However, West Ham's interest is genuine and they are prepared to pay big to get their target. Roma's chances of securing a move reportedly lie in the hands of Radja Nainggolan who is on the verge of a surprise switch to rivals Inter Milan.

Thomas Meunier reveals doubts over PSG future

Meunier during Belgium's 3-0 win over Panama to kick off Group G with a victory on Monday

As reported by Calciomercato.com, Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier has put interested clubs on red alert, having revealed he could leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer. This is somewhat of a different tune to the one that he was singing last month, where he revealed his eagerness to remain in the capital.

During a recent interview he conducted with Sport/Football Magazine, he said: "Being at Paris Saint-Germain is a great opportunity for me, even on the bench. There are millions of players who dream of being in my shoes."

Meunier made 34 appearances across all competitions this past season, with five goals and seven assists to his name. He made two less than his first campaign in Paris, and it's clear that he was not be the first-choice option at fullback under Unai Emery.

"Things will probably change with the arrival of the new coach, but if I have a meeting with [Thomas] Tuchel and he tells me that I'm his second choice, I'll have to give my opinion. My goal is to break through, but I want to leave PSG by saying to myself: you did what you had to do."

Time will tell, though PSG themselves are yet to have been linked with any right-sided fullbacks of late to challenge Dani Alves for their first-choice in future.

Surprise bid for Championship star?

Traore played an instrumental role in helping fire Aston Villa to the play-offs this season

PSG are prepared to trigger the £18m release clause of Aston Villa winger Adama Traore, according to reports. Adama 22, has spent three years in England after leaving Barcelona in 2015.

After a year-long spell with Aston Villa, Middlesbrough quickly snapped him up for £8.25m and haven't looked back since.

He netted five goals and created 12 assists across all competitions this term, while looking an improved player under Tony Pulis' guidance at the Riverside.

Despite getting relegated and narrowly missing out on promotion this past season, Traore has plenty of options to choose from with the new campaign starting sooner than you'd think.

Newcastle and Huddersfield Town are two Premier League sides who have been linked with his signature this month, though the Ligue 1 champions find themselves involved in speculation over the Spaniard's future too.

With ominous quotes regarding FFP monitoring their spending, they will need to sell some players first, regardless of whether they are interested or this story is simply paper talk.