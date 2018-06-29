PSG transfer news: Pastore reveals reasons for Roma move, Sevilla's Krychowiak interest and more - June 29th, 2018

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 237 // 29 Jun 2018, 19:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The experienced midfielder has had his say, following a €20m return to Italy

Pastore reveals reasons behind Roma move

Javier Pastore has said that his departure from Paris Saint-Germain to join Roma this summer was because he "could not compete" with Neymar. Pastore, 29, ended a seven-year spell in Paris to sign for the Italians on Tuesday, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the option of an additional year.

Speaking at a news conference, he revealed that being in competition with Neymar and other players in similar roles to him was far from easy to deal with.

As quoted by ESPN, he said: "There were many players at PSG. However, the ones who had to play played. The most recent arrivals played. I joined seven years ago and there were many signings made around my position, so it got harder and harder to get regular playing time - especially after a few changes of coach."

"I could not compete with Neymar. The last coach [Unai Emery] wanted me to play on the left. How could I compete with him? He is a phenomenon. I have come to Rome to feel important, no matter the competition."

Although sad about leaving the Ligue 1 champions, Pastore is equally looking forward to a new challenge. "I am happy with my career, I won 19 titles [trophies] with PSG over the past seven years. However, it was time to experience something else - I wanted to feel important again and I hope to be here."

Sevilla's rumoured Krychowiak interest

Krychowiak featured in all three of Poland's group stage games but they crashed out from Group H

Sevilla are keen on completing a move to re-sign PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak this summer, according to recent reports. Krychowiak, 28, spent two seasons in Spain, made 90 total appearances while winning consecutive Europa League trophies during his successful spell at Sevilla.

Unsurprisingly, his performances attracted interest from across Europe - but PSG, who spent €30m (£26.5m) to sign him, have rarely utilised his strengths properly. Loaned out during the 2017/18 campaign to West Brom, he spent an unhappy season in the west Midlands before joining up with Poland ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Having played all three games, he was unable to prevent them from getting eliminated from the group stages. Luis Alonso, the player's representative, is said to have met with the club to discuss his future going forward.

Sevilla's new director of football Joaquin Caparros is said to be keen on completing a deal rumoured to be around €10-15m. PSG, who presumably do not have him in their immediate first-team plans, are prepared to negotiate.

Verratti to United "unlikely", according to trusted journalist

Verratti (centre) during a club training session near last season's end

We've covered reports on Marco Verratti's future for weeks now, and we appear to have a development.

According to trusted journalist Duncan Castles, who works for the Sunday Times and specialises in Manchester United coverage, a deal to sign the 25-year-old Italian appears unlikely.

Speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, Castles said: "Verratti isn't a player PSG want to move on. He wanted to leave last summer. He was told by the owners there was no way he would be allowed to leave the club. I’d be surprised if they were now offering him."

A reported player-plus-cash deal including Paul Pogba has dominated headlines in recent days. Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster his midfield options and close the gap between United and their local rivals City, who ran away with the Premier League title last season. If they manage to convince PSG to consider a deal, it will have to be a significant transfer fee offered.

UEFA's ruling on Milan has adverse effect on Donnarumma speculation

Could another Gianluigi be on his way too?

UEFA have banned AC Milan from competing in next season's Europa League as punishment for breaching Financial Fair Play rules and club licencing regulations following an investigation from European football's governing body.

The Rossoneri will appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, stating that their legal team will be "seeking for a prompt review of the ruling", which is expected sometime in mid-July.

With that in mind, teams have been handed a genuine boost in negotiations for some Milan players, who could be interested in leaving Italy to play in Europe's elite club competitions - Champions League and Europa League - elsewhere.

One of those players, in particular, is first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who at 19, is one of the world's best youngsters. He has made 125 appearances across all competitions for Milan since breaking through during the 2015/16 campaign and PSG are reportedly interested.

With a deal to sign Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon all but complete, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is keen on securing a long-term replacement for Alphonse Areola, who is said to be considering his options with Napoli and Carlo Ancelotti heavily keen.