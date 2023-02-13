PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi must play against Bayern, says former France manager; Parisians want Bernardo Silva, and more - February 12, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to lock horns with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (February 14). Christophe Galtier’s men are on a two-game losing streak across competitions.

Meanwhile, former Les Bleus manager Raymond Domenech has said that the Parisians must play Lionel Messi against Bayern Munich. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are interested in Bernardo Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 12, 2023:

Lionel Messi must play against Bayern, says Domenech

Lionel Messi is in a race against time to be fit for the Bayern Munich game.

Raymond Domenech reckons PSG must ensure Lionel Messi is part of the team facing Bayern Munich.

The Argentinean missed the Ligue 1 defeat against Monaco this weekend due to a thigh injury but is expected to feature against the Bavarians. The 35-year-old has been in blistering form for club and country this season.

Messi helped La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December. He was very influential for his national side, winning the World Cup Golden Ball. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has also been indispensable for the Parisians this season.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi on Instagram regarding the tragedies in Turkey and Syria. Lionel Messi on Instagram regarding the tragedies in Turkey and Syria. https://t.co/I56dM2F6a5

During a recent appearance on the L’Equipe du Soir program, as cited by PSG Talk, Domenech said that PSG must prioritise the Champions League.

"There is no hesitation to have. We must try. If they don’t try, it’s useless because the PSG season is based on the European Cup. They will be French champions with or without Messi, so that’s where everything will be decided for Paris,” said Domenech.

He added:

“It is necessary to prepare him to play, and it is only a small discomfort in the thigh. … He knows how to manage himself; he knows where he stands; the last test for his participation will be the day of the game, they will try some acceleration, and it should be fine.”

Messi has registered 15 goals and 14 assists in 25 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

PSG want Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Bernardo Silva, according to Mundo Deportivo via Barca News Network.

The Portuguese midfielder is unsettled at Manchester City and could be on the move this summer. The 28-year-old also wanted to leave last summer and is likely to get his wish this year. Barcelona are hot on his heels at the moment and want to bring the player to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Bernardo Silva has played left-back, defensive midfield, central midfield, attacking midfield, left-wing back, and left-wing in the opening 25 minutes for #ManCity vs Aston Villa. Bernardo Silva has played left-back, defensive midfield, central midfield, attacking midfield, left-wing back, and left-wing in the opening 25 minutes for #ManCity vs Aston Villa.

However, the Parisians also have their eyes on Silva as they look to add more quality to their squad. The Ligue 1 champions are eager to tie Messi down to a new deal and are already locked in talks with the player’s entourage.

However, should they fail in their endeavour to keep the Argentinean, they will turn their attention to Silva. PSG reckon the Portuguese would fill the boots of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in Paris.

Emiliano Martinez wants Parc des Princes move

Emiliano Martinez dreams of winning the UEFA Champions League.

Emiliano Martinez wants to join PSG, according to The Daily Cannon. The Argentinean goalkeeper played a pivotal role in his country’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martinez recently spoke of his desire to win the UEFA Champions League, although he acknowledged that it's difficult to get his wish with Aston Villa.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Emiliano Martínez: "I came close to playing in Ligue 1 several times when I was younger. PSG are a great club with great players who aspire to win in the Champions League every year. Who wouldn't love to play there? Leo and Kylian are cracks!" Via interview with @FlorentTorchut Emiliano Martínez: "I came close to playing in Ligue 1 several times when I was younger. PSG are a great club with great players who aspire to win in the Champions League every year. Who wouldn't love to play there? Leo and Kylian are cracks!" Via interview with @FlorentTorchut. https://t.co/yBjMIviq7S

The 30-year-old now wants to move to the Parc des Princes to get his wish. However, the Parisians might not entertain his desire, as they are well stocked in the goalkeeping area.

The Ligue 1 champions recently offloaded Keylor Navas on loan after installing Gianluigi Donnarumma as the No. 1. Martinez is unlikely to accept a bench role in Paris, so a move might not materialise. The Argentinean has registered five clean sheets in 21 appearances for Villa this season across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes