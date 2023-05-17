PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians unlikely to sign Harry Kane; Bernardo Silva tipped to succeed in Paris, and more - May 17, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday (May 21). A win will take Christophe Galtier's side to within touching distance of the league title.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are unlikely to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva has been backed to succeed at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 17, 2023:

PSG unlikely to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane could be on the move at the end of the season.

PSG are unlikely to sign Harry Kane this summer, according to The Evening Standard.

The Parisians are reportedly in the market for a new No. 9 at the end of the season and have been linked with the English striker. The 29-year-old enters the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur this summer but is not expected to sign a new deal.

Despite his contract situation, Kane is likely to cost a fortune, which makes it next to impossible for the Parisians to secure his services. PSG have already been fined by UEFA last September for breaching Financial Fair Play norms.

The French giants are keen to reduce their costs and increase their revenue to avoid more sanctions. As such, even though the Parisians remain keen to sign a world-class striker this summer, a move for Kane might not be on the agenda.

Bernardo Silva tipped to succeed in Paris

Bernardo Silva has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen reckons Bernardo Silva could be a hit at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have reportedly identified the Portuguese as a possible replacement for Lionel Messi, who's likely to leave this summer. The Argentinean's contract with the Parisians runs out at the end of the season, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Silva has enjoyed a brilliant run with Manchester City and has the experience of playing in Ligue 1 with Monaco. Speaking recently, Rothen heaped praise on the Portuguese.

"Bernardo Silva is a reference to his position, even to several since he can play everywhere. He is very intelligent, altruistic, and that’s what I like. He is turned towards the collective. He was shaped by Pep Guardiola. He is a very consistent, very consistent player," said Rothen.

He added:

"It won’t be easy to take him like that because Pep Guardiola esteems him enormously; he has a leading role in Manchester City today. If there is a possibility, so much the better. I know, because I inquired, that he would welcome a start this summer, especially if he wins the Champions League and the Premier League … I think that at PSG, players like that are sorely lacking. So it can only be a good idea.”

If a move materialises this summer, Silva will be reunited with Kylian Mbappe and sporting director Luis Campos in Paris, having worked together before at Monaco.

Fabian Ruiz wants to stay

Fabian Ruiz wants to continue his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Fabian Ruiz wants to continue his association with PSG, according to L’Equipe. The Spanish midfielder joined the French champions last summer and has been in and out of the starting XI this season.

He has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer, with Juventus touted as a possible destination. However, it now appears that Ruiz is happy with the Parisians and is not looking to leave.

The player understands that he hasn’t performed at his highest standards this campaign and is eager to make amends next season. His contract with PSG runs till 2027, and Ruiz wants to convince Campos to keep him in plans for the future. However, with the Parisians looking to bolster their midfield this summer, the 27-year-old might have to fight for his place if he opts to stay.

