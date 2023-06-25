PSG Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid ready to offer €220 million for Kylian Mbappe; Parisians closing in on Lucas Hernandez, and more - June 25, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defended their Ligue 1 trophy in the recently concluded campaign but faltered once again in the UEFA Champions League. Christophe Galtier’s men were knocked out of the tournament in the Round of 16 by Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are ready to offer €220 million for star striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Parisians are close to completing the transfer of Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 25, 2023:

Real Madrid ready to offer €220 million for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains up in the air.

Real Madrid are willing to offer a colossal fee for Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin.

The La Liga giants remain hot on the heels of the French forward despite two failed attempts to secure his signature in the last two summers. Los Blancos submitted an astronomical proposal for the 24-year-old in 2021, only to be turned down by PSG.

They were back at the table last summer, attempting to prise him away on a Bosman move. However the player turned out to be a spoilsport, making a U-turn in the eleventh hour after previously looking set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, they have another opportunity to get their man this year, with Mbappe declaring his intention of leaving the Parisians next summer. The player’s contract expires in just over a year, and the Ligue 1 champions do not want to lose him as a free agent.

PSG are now ready to cash in on Mbappe unless he signs an extension with the club, so Real Madrid are eyeing an opportunity. The La Liga giants have made it clear that finances will not be an issue if the Frenchman is available this summer.

Los Blancos were initially willing to offer €150 million for Mbappe this year. They're now ready to offer €200 million plus an additional €20 million in add-ons to take the 24-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the proposal falls short of the Parisians’ valuation of the Frenchman. The Ligue 1 champions want a €300 million deal to let Mbappe go, with €250 up front and a further €50m in add-ons. The final decision rests on the player, who wants to stay in Paris for another season to pocket €150 million as outlined in his contract.

PSG closing in on Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez is likely to arrive at the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG are close to agreeing a deal with Bayern Munich to secure the signature of Lucas Hernandez, according to L’Equipe.

The French defender enters the final year of his contract with the Bavarians next month but is reluctant to sign an extension. The Bundesliga giants have already offered him a new deal, but the player is eager for a fresh challenge.

The Parisians are on the lookout for a new defender this summer, with Sergio Ramos gone and Presnel Kimpembe’s future also up in the air. The Ligue 1 champions are set to welcome Milan Skriniar on a Bosman move next month but remain keen for further reinforcements. Hernandez has appeared as an option after a stellar run with Bayern.

PSG are already locked in talks with the Bavarians to chalk out a deal and negotiations have proceeded well. A breakthrough now looks in sight, with the player likely to cost €35-40 million.

Manchester City want Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is wanted at the Etihad.

Manchester City have set their sights on Achraf Hakimi, according to Marca. The Premier League champions are sweating on the future of Kyle Walker, while Joao Cancelo is also likely to leave.

Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen the right-back area with a quality signing and has set his sights on Hakimi. The Moroccan is easily one of the finest in his position but has struggled to maintain his high standards since joining PSG.

Nevertheless, his stock remains high, so City want to bring him to the Etihad this year. However, their efforts are likely to end in disappointment, as the Parisians consider him integral to their plans.

The French champions are looking at massive changes in the squad this summer and are counting on Hakimi for the upcoming campaign. Moreover, the player is under contract with PSG till the summer of 2026, so prising him away would be a complicated and costly affair.

