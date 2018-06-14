PSG transfer news: Wonderkid's surprise U-turn, Financial Fair Play verdict and more, 14th June 2018

A surprise wonderkid snub on the cards, the Financial Fair Play verdict revealed and more!

Mosope Ominiyi TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 14 Jun 2018, 10:28 IST

Adli (left) in action during PSG's final league game of the season last term against Caen

Reports: Arsenal-bound wonderkid set for a surprise u-turn

Despite previous reports suggesting he'd snub PSG for a move to Arsenal earlier this month, highly-rated midfielder Yacine Adli is set for a surprise u-turn: meaning he's now expected to sign professional terms in Paris.

As reported by ESPN, the 17-year-old was expected to become one of Unai Emery's first signings as the new Gunners manager this summer. He had even travelled to north London along with his agent last weekend with the deal almost complete.

However, in a last-ditch attempt to stop him from reuniting with Emery at Arsenal, PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique persuaded Adli that his future lies with the Ligue 1 champions and not in England's top-flight.

In terms of finances, PSG's existing three-year contract offer was a more attractive one. This was not his concern. But he was is wary about the lack of first-team minutes he'd earn in future was top of the teenager's priorities.

Thomas Tuchel's appointment - coupled the fact that his coaching staff are closely monitoring their promising youth academy, had thrown a curve-ball into the mix. He's expected to go out on a season-long loan deal at some stage over the coming months, in their attempt to appease his desire for competitive minutes.

An important Financial Fair Play verdict with consequences

The deals to sign both Kylian Mbappé and Neymar were not deemed excessive nor worthy of punishment

An important verdict has been cast on whether or not PSG have broken Financial Fair Play rules over the last twelve months and therefore, warranted a punishment of some sort. As reported by Goal, UEFA have cleared the Ligue 1 champions of breaching FFP regulations, but their recent transfer business will remain under scrutiny.

European football's governing body announced on Wednesday evening that they had reviewed transfer contracts, analysed management-related accounts and deemed them to all be in line with their regulations. However, they will face sanctions if they are unable to raise €60m (£53m/$71m) in income by the end of June.

With that in mind, you should expect to see departures between now and then - just over two weeks' time. Part of the statement read as follows:

"The financial impact of transfer activities as from the 2017 summer - up to and including the upcoming transfer window - and compliance with the break-even requirement for the 2018 financial year will remain under close scrutiny and will be thoroughly looked at in the coming weeks."

Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Javier Pastore (West Ham) and Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) are three players who have been heavily linked with the exit door in recent weeks - it's possible the club can raise enough funds by selling the trio.

N'Golo Kanté update as interest still remains

N'Golo (centre) during a recent France training session ahead of the World Cup

According to an exclusive report by Paris United, PSG are set to open negotiations with Chelsea over the sale of N'Golo Kanté very soon.

Kanté, 27, is currently on international duty with France ahead of the World Cup - which starts today. Widely regarded as one of the world's best defensive midfielders, he previously said that he's content in west London but the Ligue 1 champions are overly keen to strike up a lucrative deal this summer.

Signing a player of his quality would not only improve their midfield significantly, it'd be an impressive signal of their intent to dominate Europe - as they have fallen short in recent seasons.

Sporting director Henrique is said to have "travelled extensively in London over the last ten days", in the hopes that he'll reach an agreement with Kanté's representatives. This report suggests he's been granted the green light to begin negotiations with Chelsea, who will prove tough customers unless N'Golo himself reveals his desire to move to Paris.

From a Chelsea perspective, it doesn't help that Kanté is set to spend a month with his compatriots - three PSG players are involved in Didier Deschamps' squad, including wonderkid Kylian Mbappé, who himself said last month that he'd sign N'Golo if a deal were possible.