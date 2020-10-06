Ranking the 10 best signings of this transfer window

This transfer window has been one of the most unusual ones we have ever seen. The financial strain caused by the Covid pandemic affected all clubs to a great extent and several clubs had to walk away from deals that they would have otherwise sanctioned.

We had an exciting transfer deadline day yesterday and now the clubs are going to have to settle down with the squads at their disposal. Several top European clubs made giant strides in the transfer window despite the pandemic by striking some bargain deals.

On that note, let's take a look at the best 10 signings of the transfer window.

#10 Ruben Dias to Manchester City

Benfica have been one of the best sellers around and they continue to stay true to their habit of offloading their youth players for a fortune. Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias joined Manchester City for a whopping €68 million.

Manchester City hadn't earmarked Dias as a priority signing. In fact, Pep Guardiola wanted Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. However, the Cityzens share a fractured relationship with Napoli after the Jorginho fiasco from last summer and an agreement couldn't be reached.

They also looked at Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez but they couldn't afford him. So they turned to Ruben Dias. At the end of the day though, Pep wanted a promising centre-back who can be a long-term partner for Aymeric Laporte and Dias fits the bill.

#9 Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale, by the end of his Real Madrid stint, had become a part-time footballer and full-time golfer. It would be unfair to say that Real Madrid didn't reap the reward for spending €100 million for the Welshman back in 2013. His contributions have been great but his rapport with everyone involved at the club, not so much.

His stint at the Spanish capital had been blighted by injuries and he had fallen out of favour with the board and Zinedine Zidane. But Tottenham Hotspur have now offered a lifeline to Gareth Bale and it could be a signing that could work out great for both parties.

Given the way Spurs are playing now, the integration of Gareth Bale could further boost their title aspirations and bring a whole another dimension to their overall game. As such, we think it's a great piece of business for Spurs.`

#8 Donny van de Beek to Manchester United

It's not the signing that Manchester United fans had been hoping for but it's one they will not complain about. Donny van de Beek has learnt from the best at Ajax and is one of the most intelligent youngsters in world football at the moment.

He rose through the ranks at Ajax and has made a name for himself with his excellent movement and dynamic playing style. He is a good addition to the Manchester United midfield as he is unlike the rest in terms of what he offers on the field.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, signing Van de Beek for €40 million is a steal in the current market. Ajax have, meanwhile, once again made a great profit from selling one of their youth products.