Ranking the 10 greatest individual performances in football history

Football is an intense team sport that pits two groups of 11 players against each other and leaves them to fight for pride, prestige and honor. With both sides sharing a common goal - which is to earn the bragging rights - they deploy their very best players on every area of the pitch. These players work together as a team, giving their all to ensure that victory is achieved.

There's a popular saying that there's no 'I' in teamwork. This is very true in a sport such as football, which places emphasis on the group's collective output rather than individual brilliance. To win a match, every member of the team must be at their best, as a little weakness from any angle could end up spoiling the party.

That said, there are situations where football teams need an almost magical intervention by a single player in order to triumph. Over the years, this has presented massive opportunities for a number of legendary superstars. They've stepped up to create immortal memories with their iconic performances.

With that in mind, here's a look at 10 of the greatest individual performances in football history:

#10 Xavi Hernandez vs. Real Madrid (2009)

Xavi bagged a quartet of assists on that night

Xavi Hernandez staged one of the most beautiful performances in El Clasico history when Barcelona traveled to Real Madrid for a La Liga clash on May 2, 2009. Despite the level of intensity that always accompanies this fixture, the Spaniard made it look very easy for his side.

Xavi 4 assists in a game vs Real Madrid.



The Midfield Commander👮‍♂️https://t.co/NMXSAqNZNW — Fuegoleon (@Waffirian_) April 9, 2021

He was in beast mode at the Santiago Bernabeu, tormenting Los Blancos with his astute passing, ball retention, vision and creativity. Barcelona recorded one of their biggest victories in that game, coming out on top in a thrilling encounter that ended 6-2, with Xavi setting up four of those goals.

#9 Gareth Bale vs. Inter Milan (2010)

The match that made Gareth Bale.

This was the performance that announced Gareth Bale to the world. The attacker was still at Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League side had a vital Champions League clash with Inter Milan during the 2009-2010 campaign.

Spurs found themselves in a pathetic situation at the San Siro, going 4-0 down and having one of their players sent off after just 35 minutes. While everyone thought all hope was lost, Bale had other ideas. The Welshman stepped up and bagged a hat-trick in the second half to ensure his side went home as victors.

#7 Lionel Messi vs. Arsenal (2010)

Messi is no stranger when it comes to destroying Arsenal.

After drawing the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash with Arsenal in 2010, Barcelona approached the return leg under a lot of pressure. Initially, the situation looked bleak for Blaugrana as the Gunners drew first blood through a Nicklas Bendtner strike. But a man named Lionel Messi would later intervene and single-handedly turn the tie on its head.

On this day in 2010, Lionel Messi scored FOUR against Arsenal to become Barcelona’s all-time Champions League top scorer 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BXi2rCAhto — Goal (@goal) April 6, 2021

The Argentine proved too much for the visitors to handle, with his unbelievable talent on display every time he kicked the ball. Messi finished the game with a whopping four goals to his name. His effort helped Barca edge past the Gunners to seal their passage into the semifinals for the second consecutive year.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee