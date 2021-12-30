Ranking the 10 greatest Premier League forwards in 2021

We have come to the end of an enthralling year in the Premier League. The start of the season saw stadiums at full capacity, with fans eager to be a part of the action.

Teams have provided their supporters with high-tempo action, which is no surprise in a league where goals are never in short supply. One can always rely on the Premier League to be a rollercoaster ride, and it certainly didn't disappoint. The Boxing Day this year saw an incredible 28 goals scored in six games.

With the business end of the season approaching, the festive period is a time to reflect on the year gone by. On that note, here's a look at the ten best Premier League forwards in 2021.

#10 Raphinha

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

While Leeds are having an appalling Premier League campaign, Raphinha has provided fans with some joy. In the absence of Patrick Bamford, the Brazilian has almost single-handedly carried their attack.

Thanks to his quick feet and mesmeric dribbling, Raphinha is difficult to stop once he gets going. He has 12 goals and eight assists in the Premier League in 2021. Eight of those strikes have come this season.

Once their injury crisis is over, Leeds might get their campaign back on track. They are currently 16th in the Premier League table, and might have been even lower if not for the Brazilian's brilliance.

#9 Jamie Vardy (2016 Premier League winner)

Leicester City vs Burnley - Premier League

Jamie Vardy's rise to stardom is nothing short of a fairy tale. In 2010, Vardy was playing in the seventh tier of English football. However, his magical journey saw him lifting the Premier League trophy with Leicester City in 2016.

The 2019-20 Premier League Golden Boot winner has not slowed down despite being on the wrong side of 30. Vardy leaves everything on the pitch, and has a knack of scoring incredible goals.

He has bagged 13 goals and eight assists in the Premier League in 2021. He is the third-highest scorer so far this season with nine strikes.

#8 Emmanuel Dennis

Brentford vs Watford - Premier League

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Emmanuel Dennis when he signed for Watford this season. Not many would have expected the Nigerian to perform quite this well.

Dennis has immaculate finishing ability and a tremendous presence of mind in front of goal. He has eight goals and five assists in the Premier League in 2021, in just 16 games.

Although Watford are fighting for survival in the Premier League, Dennis' recent performances have earned him admiration from fans.

