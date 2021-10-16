Ranking the 10 most overpriced signings of all time

Footballers cost an absurd amount of money these days, and because clubs are quite capable of splashing the cash, transfer records will keep getting broken.

In 1980, Barcelona spent less than €2 million on Bernd Schuster. A decade later, Juventus spent a record €12.90 million to bring Roberto Baggio to Turin. The year 2000 saw Luis Figo move to the Santiago Bernabeu for €60 million.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 19 years ago today, Luis Figo was at the center of one of the most shocking transfers in football history. 19 years ago today, Luis Figo was at the center of one of the most shocking transfers in football history. https://t.co/kLfmSilSQX

Clearly, transfer fees have skyrocketed over the last few decades, and it's really just a matter of time until Neymar's €222 million record move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 will be surpassed. Gone are the days when a wonderkid could make a €7 million move to a big club; that's literally money for agent fees.

However, with massive transfer fees popping up all over the place for any player with one good season under their belt, there are sure to be some overpriced signings. Some critics might argue that Kylian Mbappe was certainly overpriced when PSG bought the star for a base fee of €145 million.

However, with his World Cup win and brilliant performances season after season for le Parisien, it's hard to think of Mbappe as overpriced. PSG may have paid serious money to snatch the star from Monaco, but he's certainly lived up to the billing at such a young age.

Without further ado, let's take a look at ten football stars who were bought for far more than they were worth; stars who have been unable to live up to their ginormous transfer fees with consistent performances and trophies.

#10 Tanguy Ndombele | €62 million + €10 million in addo-ons, Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

In Ligue 1, Tanguy Ndombele blossomed and progressed brilliantly as a footballer. Although he was on loan, his performances for Lyon during his debut season inspired the team to a third-place finish in the league, with a Champions League spot to boot.

It didn't come as a surprise when Lyon triggered the option to secure Ndombele on a permanent deal, parting with €8 million in the process. His brilliant performances on the pitch continued, driving interest from top European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

When Tottenham Hotspur signed the star, it looked like Jose Mourinho had finally fixed the team's issues in the holding midfield position. Although he started well for Spurs, Ndombele struggled to maintain his form, eventually falling out with the manager and managing only 29 appearances that season. Although he improved in his sophomore season, the star has had generally okay performances, but they're hardly worth the €62 million he signed on for.

#9 Luka Jovic | €60 million, Real Madrid

Club Brugge KV v Real Madrid: Group A - UEFA Champions League

In Eintracht Frankfurt, Luka Jovic's career flourished, with the striker seemingly scoring goals at will and lighting up the Bundesliga with his prowess in front of goal. Top clubs in Europe quickly took notice as the young star set the Europa League on fire, scoring twice against Chelsea in both legs of the semi-final and netting 10 goals in the competition.

B/R Football @brfootball Luka Jovic in a season and a half at Real Madrid: two goalsLuka Jovic in 76 minutes since his return to Frankfurt: three goals He’s back 💀 Luka Jovic in a season and a half at Real Madrid: two goalsLuka Jovic in 76 minutes since his return to Frankfurt: three goals He’s back 💀 https://t.co/ttb2JKJvx8

During the summer of 2019, Real Madrid signed Jovic for €60 million, bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his career in La Liga found itself on a downward spiral as the star seemed unable to find his footing at his new club. After managing just two goals in 27 appearances for Los Blancos, the Spanish giants quickly loaned him back to Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has had little better luck in front of goal. His €60 million fee was quite high, and with the star unable to find the net in 6 games for Madrid this season, it looks like he's just become deadwood.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury