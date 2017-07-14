EPL 2017/18: Ranking the kits of each club

A look at the best and the worst Premier League kits this season.

14 Jul 2017

The English Premier League is only a few weeks away and the players are trotting the globe getting ready for the upcoming season. The fans are eagerly waiting for top flight football to return whilst they scour through transfer rumours and any news piece they can get their hands on.

The new kits for the upcoming season have been released and that has fuelled debates of which one looks the best as we head into the new campaign. Here, we look at the strips in order of worst to best.

#20 Everton

We are no strangers to last minute submissions and it most definitely looks like Umbro isn’t either. For Everton’s 2017-18 campaign, Umbro seems to have whipped up an old training kit template and added the kit sponsor’s name, club crest and their own logo and sent it straight into the mills.

The end product is as mundane and lazy as that sounded. For all the money they’ve invested in the summer signings, Everton seem to be close-fisted on the rest of their expenditure, resulting in their kit looking like something one would pull out from the bottom of a pile of t-shirts to wear for a friendly 5 on 5 with their mates on a Thursday.

The excitement doesn’t go with the grey

If you thought it couldn’t get any worse you should check out their away kit. Simply put, it’s awfully dull.

#19 Southampton

Looks like a vest that didn’t reach its full potential

The Saints have kept their traditional red and white but they have revamped it slightly this time around. Inspired by a 1980s design; replacing the classy stripes with an abomination to orchestrate a change in tune is perhaps a poor idea. In what could be an attempt to let the kit sponsor’s (Virgin Mobile) name be discernible, Southampton seem to have gone the extra ‘as plain as a pikestaff’ mile.

If anything, it’s an upgrade on the home kit

The Saints’ away kit is way better than their home kit but that really is not saying a lot. The stripes on the stockings are a fine touch.