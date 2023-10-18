Ranking 3 underdog teams who are league title contenders across the big five leagues this season

The second international break across the big five leagues is set to finish this weekend. While league seasons across the big five leagues have thrown up plenty of surprises, some could turn out to be even bigger shocks come the end of the season.

While Spain and Italy have familiar faces heading the league standings (Real and Inter, respectively), the rest of the big five leagues have looked very different.

The Premier League has been a topsy-turvy affair thus far, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur sharing the top spot among themselves. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga is looking to be a three-horse race between Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Stuttgart, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig hot on their heels.

In France, Paris Saint-Germain has struggled to generate any sort of momentum as Monaco and Nice sit above them in the league table. PSG have had a history of throwing away league titles (Monaco in 2016-17 and Lille in 2020-21). Hence, Luis Enrique won’t be hoping for some more hiccups along the way.

So, without any further ado, let’s rank three teams that are contenders for the league title across the big five leagues this season:

#3. Girona

Sevilla FC v Girona FC - LaLiga EA Sports

While Girona are nowhere near the legacy of their fancied opponents for the LaLiga title, they are tearing it up in the Spanish top flight this season. Currently sitting one point above Barcelona and three above Atletico, they are putting on a show in what promises to be a thrilling title race.

Their manager, Michael, won LaLiga’s Manager of the Month award in September 2023 as the club won four games and lost just once to Real Madrid. Even in the game against Real, Girona was well on top in the early exchanges before Los Blancos put the game to bed early in the first half.

Nevertheless, Girona have managed to come away with a point away to Sevilla while also beating Villareal and Cadiz away from home. Their attack comprising of Sávio Moreira, Aleix García, and Yangel Herrera has taken the League by storm, scoring 19 times in only nine appearances.

Even though Girona is not likely to win the League in the end, they are certainly a contender based on their recent form. They have excelled in some tough away games and if not for some woeful finishing, could have topped Real Madrid heading into the second international break.

A simpler run of fixtures before they face Barcelona in December could see them build some momentum heading into the winter break. And unlike their rivals, they don’t have any European commitments to fulfill, something that could be crucial heading into the run-in.

And if they somehow manage to topple Real, Barcelona, or Atletico, it could simply be the biggest shock across the big five leagues in Europe.

#2. Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison has excelled for Spurs this season.

Ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s first full season, Tottenham were not tipped finish top-four, let alone challenge for the title. However, the Australian has completely flipped the script in his debut season so far.

Although a lack of preseason expectations has allowed Spurs to fly under the radar, whatever they have achieved thus far is nothing short of remarkable.

Spurs of old were often accused of buckling under pressure. However, the courage they showcased in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates and the 2-1 win over Sheffield United speaks volumes about their improved mental toughness.

Spurs have had one of the toughest opening few rounds of Premier League games this season. However, wins over Liverpool, Manchester United, and a draw against Arsenal have put them on top of the Premier League standings, two points ahead of Manchester City.

James Maddison has been a bargain signing for Spurs whereas Micky van de Ven has been a revelation at the back. Yves Bissouma has been a rock at the base of their midfield whereas Son, Kulusevski, and even Richarlison have impressed in attack.

As per recent history, City, Liverpool, and Arsenal are all above Spurs in the pecking order. However, all of them have, at times, looked vulnerable this season. Besides, Spurs can solely focus on the League due to the lack of European football.

For all their improvement, betting against City, or even Liverpool and Arsenal, sounds foolish. But even though a Leicester City-esque fairytale seems far-fetched, Spurs are certainly an underdog title contender across the big five leagues.

#1. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Leverkusen look set to be the biggest surprise package of the season across the big five leagues.

After taking over a team in deep turmoil, Xabi Alonso took relegation-bound Leverkusen to European places last season. The Spaniard’s side accumulated 45 points in Alonso’s 26 games in charge as opposed to five points in their first eight games.

Besides taking the joint-fourth most points since his takeover, he also became their first coach in over 20 years to win seven consecutive games. Moreover, Bayer reached the Europa League semi-final while also beating Bayern, Union Berlin, and RB Leipzig at home.

And it’s not like all of their progress is a fluke. The Spaniard has improved the team’s overall attacking threat and chemistry, as 11 of their players scored four or more goals in all competitions last season. No side since Alonso's arrival has shown such remarkable improvement across the big five leagues.

Alonso’s side has begun this season at a canter. Six wins and a draw in seven games with a +17 goal differential speak volumes about their title credentials. They have already beaten RB Leipzig and in possibly the toughest away fixture in Bundesliga, they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Bayern.

The likes of Victor Boniface, Jonas Hoffman, and Florian Wirtz have all contributed immensely to Bayer’s cause. And if they somehow manage to create enough space between them and Bayern, they could sail through the run-in comfortably.

Last season’s title challenge showed Bayern can be vulnerable. And if everything goes well, Leverkusen could topple the German giants for their first-ever Bundesliga title. If that happens, nothing will be a big surprise across the big five leagues this season

Leverkusen are the most likely underdog amongst the big five leagues to win the title. Their combination of pace, precision and decisiveness make them a huge threat to Bayern. The big five leagues across europe could see a new Bundesliga champion in 12 years come May 2024.