Ranking the 4 highest-paid managers in world football currently (2021-22)

European football boasts some of the best managers in the world.

Several teams are armed with world-class managers at their helm, the likes of whom deliver excellent results for their teams year after year. Most of them ply their trade in the lucrative leagues of England, Spain and Italy.

Football managers are entirely responsible for the results of their teams’ transfer arrivals, departures, and their ability to maintain an appropriate balance between the club's results and finances.

1 | Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) - €3.33m

2 | Pep Guardiola (Man City) - €1.89m

3 | Antonio Conte (Tottenham) - €1.49m

Let's take a look at the four best-paid managers in Europe's top 5 leagues.

#4. Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool | €1.49m per month

Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Jurgen Klopp is undoubtedly one of the world's best managers.

The German took over at Liverpool in 2015 and has been the side's most successful manager in the Premier League era. He is credited with taking over at a decent club and turning them into a world-class unit.

Klopp previously managed Borussia Dortmund in Germany and took them to consecutive league titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12, staving off stiff competition from Bayern Munich.

Klopp also delivered Liverpool's first UEFA Champions League title after a dry spell of 13 years. His Liverpool side defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the 2018-19 final to win European football's biggest prize.

Klopp was also responsible for winning Liverpool's first-ever title in the Premier League era. Liverpool beat Manchester City by a mammoth 18 points to clinch the 2019-20 edition of the Premier League.

Regarded by many as one of the best managers of all time, Klopp certainly has a big place in Liverpool's history.

#4. Antonio Conte - Tottenham Hotspur | €1.49m per month

Tottenham Hotspur v Vitesse: Group A - UEFA Europa Conference League

Antonio Conte is a bonafide legend of Italian football.

Conte enjoyed a successful career as a player and is most known for his time with Juventus. He won five Serie A titles and one UEFA Champions League with the Old Lady.

Conte also made his name as a manager with Juventus, managing them for three years and winning two league titles. This was followed by a stint with the Italian national team, after which Conte moved to England and signed with Chelsea.

He went on to win the Premier League with Chelsea during the 2016-17 season and moved to Inter Milan after two years with the club. His winning formula worked wonders with Inter as well, where he won the league title last season before signing with Tottenham Hotspur.

Considering his immense experience and winning record, it’s no surprise that Antonio Conte is the third-highest paid manager in Europe's top five leagues.

#2. Pep Guardiola - Manchester City | €1.89m per month

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Pep Guardiola is one of the most decorated managers in football history.

The Spaniard represented Barcelona as a player, winning six league titles and a European Cup. He started his managerial career with Barcelona B and took over the senior team in 2008.

Pep's first year as Barcelona manager was simply stunning. His Blaugrana completed the first-ever international sextuple in 2009, winning every single competition they participated in.

He spent four years in Spain before signing with Bayern Munich in 2013. Pep took his winning mentality with him to Germany and led the side to three Bundesliga titles. Despite never winning the Champions League with Bayern, he is still considered one of the best-ever managers in German football.

Pep has won three Premier League titles in his five years with the club and is gunning for a fourth this season. Having lost out in the UEFA Champions League final last season, Pep will be aiming to one-up himself and take home the prize this year.

#1. Diego Simeone - Atletico Madrid | €3.33m per month

RC Celta de Vigo v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Diego Simeone is currently the highest-paid manager in European football.

Simeone was an excellent player himself and has made over 500 appearances for various clubs. He has won league titles in Italy and Spain, as well as the UEFA Cup with Inter Milan in 1998.

He has managed several teams but is most well-known for his time so far with Atletico Madrid. Simeone was appointed as manager in 2011 and is one of Europe's longest-serving managers with the same club.

Simeone has won two La Liga titles with Atletico, breaking the duopoly that Barcelona and Real Madrid had over the league. He has also won two UEFA Europa League titles and has finished runner-up in the UEFA Champions League on two occasions.

Simeone reportedly earns a whopping €3.33 million per month. With his experience and results in mind, the club can certainly justify their expenditure.

