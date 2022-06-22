Ranking 4 players under the age of 23 to score the most goals in Europe last season (2021-22)

Centre-forwards and attackers are becoming an increasingly important part of every top club in Europe as they have been acting as the difference makers. Although great defenders do win titles, strikers hold the key to changing the complexion of the game and turning a tie on its head.

While seasoned strikers are still going strong, the presence of a young and lethal centre-forward is perhaps the best asset at any club. They can play more than 30 or 40 matches a season and are always improving in every phase of their game. Over the last year, there have been several young strikers who have established themselves in Europe but only a few are in the elite category.

On that note, let's take a look at four players aged 23 or under who have scored the most goals in Europe last season (2021-22).

#4 Dusan Vlahovic- 29 goals

Dusan Vlahovic in action for Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic was arguably the best striker in Europe in the first half of last season as he ripped apart defenses while playing for a mediocre Fiorentina side.

Despite holding up his numbers following a star-studded move to Juventus, the Old Lady only managed to seal a top four spot in the final few weeks of the campaign. However, that was not a reflection of Vlahovic's abilities as he was at the top of his game throughout the campaign.

The Serbian international was bullish in nature, hungry for goals and always played for the greater good of the side rather than going for personal glory. Additionally, his aerial prowess gave another dimension to a struggling Juventus side who needed his goals to get through last season.

After spending half a season at Fiorentina and the other half in Turin, Vlahovic managed 29 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions. The striker will look to better this tally next year when Juventus come back stronger under Massimiliano Allegri.

#3 Erling Haaland- 29 goals

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland has secured a move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund but the Yellow Wall shall definitely have fond memories of the Norwegian star.

Quite a menace in the final third of the pitch, Haaland was unstoppable on his day last season. The rip-roaring centre-forward would outmuscle and outpace most defenders and defeat them in the air if not on the ground. Despite having all the qualities of a modern-day striker, he is still an old-school rough and tumble attacker who loves to find the back of the net.

His desire to score goals, coupled with the ability to find good positions around the penalty box, were the reason he banged in 29 goals in just 29 appearances last campaign.

The Norwegian wonderkid is only bound to improve under Pep Guardiola as the 21-year-old ace prepares to conquer English football.

#2 Darwin Nunez- 34 goals

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Like Haaland, Darwin Nunez has also sealed a big-money move to Premier League giants iLiverpool. The Reds already have a threatening frontline but the potential departure of Sadio Mane has perhaps encouraged them to sign another deadly attacker.

Nunez certainly fits the bill, not least because his goal-scoring prowess is only outdone by his will to give his all week-after-week. The Uruguayan centre-forward, who is often likened to Edinson Cavani, loves to take on defenders and cause havoc in and around the penalty box.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 76 - @Darwinn99 scored a goal every 76 minutes on average in the Primeira Liga in 2021-22, the best ratio of any player to score 5+ goals in any of Europe's six highest ranked leagues last season. Red. 76 - @Darwinn99 scored a goal every 76 minutes on average in the Primeira Liga in 2021-22, the best ratio of any player to score 5+ goals in any of Europe's six highest ranked leagues last season. Red. https://t.co/OfYffDuy5u

All of this was evident in his performances at Benfica last season as he scored 34 times in 41 appearances across all competitions. It also adds up to why Liverpool have agreed to sign Nunez for what could turn into a record-breaking fee once all the add-ons get activated.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old star will now be keen to impress Jurgen Klopp and co by producing similar numbers in the Premier League next season.

#1 Kylian Mbappe- 39 goals

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe is inarguably the most complete centre-forward in Europe at the moment and his numbers back it up. The French international has agreed to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for three more years, following the end of a transfer saga involving 13-time Champions League winners, Real Madrid.

The Parisians will be pleased to retain the services of their crown jewel, especially since he banged in 39 goals across all competitions last season. Mbappe topped the Ligue 1 goal-scoring charts with 28 strikes to his name, while also bagging the award for the most assists (17) in the league last season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe averages a goal contribution every 75 minutes for club and country.



He's just 23 years old 🤯 Kylian Mbappe averages a goal contribution every 75 minutes for club and country.He's just 23 years old 🤯 https://t.co/PRI7HKZwMD

Hence, there can be few doubts about why he is the hottest property in world football right now. Mbappe is still only 23 and the French international is bound to win a Ballon d'Or or two in the years to come.

