Ranking the 5 Belgian players with most assists in all competitions (2021-22)

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has no shortage of quality players in his squad for almost every position. They are stacked with top-quality individuals who have proven themselves on the big stage in Europe. Yet, their 'golden generation', as the current lot are called, have not been able to deliver their first major silverware to the country.

The Red Devils managed to finish third at the 2018 World Cup, their personal best. Since then, they had great opportunities to win the Nations League and Euros, but they flattered to deceive on both occasions. With the World Cup in Qatar approaching, the players will hope to put in strong performances and indeed give Martinez a selection headache.

As far as creating goalscoring chances is concerned, these are some individuals the Belgium head coach can turn to. Here are five Belgian players with the most assists in all competitions this season.

5. Orel Mangala (CDM, VfB Stuttgart) - 4 assists

Orel Mangala poses during the VfB Stuttgart Team Presentation

Orel Mangala's hard work at German club Stuttgart has paid off successfully this season. He received his first Belgian national team call-up in the on-going international break.

He won his first cap by coming on as a substitute against Ireland in Belgium's 2-2 friendly draw. He was also on the bench in their game against Burkina Faso. Martinez was happy with Mangala's involvement against Ireland and called him a 'pleasant surprise'.

Mangala is a defensive midfielder who has been deployed in an advanced attacking role on many occasions. He has a great knack for finding teammates in dangerous areas.

He is an imposing figure in the middle of the park who is a tough competitor. He looks to move the ball forward on winning it and is quick with his movement.

Mangala has faced relegation with Stuttgart and has also helped them earn promotion to the German top-flight. He has made 23 appearances this season and has contributed with four assists and one goal.

#4 Leander Dendoncker - 4 assists

Dendoncker (left) celebrates with Wolves teammate Daniel Podence - Premier League

Leander Dendoncker has been a mainstay in the Wolverhampton Wanderers squad when fit since he signed for them in 2018 from Anderlecht. Under Bruno Lage, he has often been left on the bench as an unused substitute this season. But he has proven his worth whenever selected.

The Belgian has been extremely versatile playing in both midfield and at the heart of the defense whenever asked to do so. He has been a great asset for the club due to his all-round abilities. Dendoncker used his strength to his advantage in shielding the ball and recovering it as well.

He allows the likes of Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves to play their natural game and string fancy passes in midfield. The 26-year-old serves as a good shield for the backline but often moves forward, driving the ball into the opposition half.

This has seen him pick up four assists in 28 appearances alongside his two goals so far this season. Interestingly, these four assists are the only ones Dendoncker has made in his 148 appearances for Wolves since joining them. The player has lacked consistency this season and will hope to improve in the remaining games.

#3 Thomas Meunier - 5 assists

Borussia Dortmund v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund signed Thomas Meunier in 2020 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. The experienced right-back did not have a great debut season with the Black and Yellows but has been a much improved player this season. Marco Rose's new system seems to have benefitted him as he now finds more space to exploit on that right flank.

Meunier is defensively solid and a no-nonsense player. This gives him the confidence to stay constantly involved in the final-third on the higher end of the pitch. He is one of the better crossers in that Dortmund side and has the ability to precisely find his target in the box.

He has provided five assists in 20 appearances and has also contributed two goals so far. The player has been spending time on the sidelines due to a torn tendon. Rose will hope he can recover quickly and help them in the remaining games in the Bundesliga.

#2 Yannick Carrasco - 6 assists

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco is having a rather average season compared to his previous campaigns, but has been decent overall. The player has been impressive in the wider positions, particularly on the left. He has made the most of cutting inside on his stronger right foot from that position.

He has made 34 appearances in all competitions, contributing three goals and six assists so far. Carrasco makes good use of his pace in getting past the defenders and is a tricky customer to face in one-vs-ne scenarios. As per CaughtOffside, Newcastle United were looking to sign him in January and could return with a bid in the summer.

He recently faced a suspension that kept him out of Atletico Madrid's squad for the two-legged win over Manchester United in the Champions League.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne - 8 assists

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

No surprises here at the summit. Kevin De Bruyne is the Belgian player with the most assists in all competitions this season. He usually touches double figures in assists by this point of the season, but his fitness issues have affected his influence on the game.

However, as the season has progressed, the 30-year-old has gotten back into rhythm. He is once again playing effortless and flawless football. He is the most valuable attacking-midfielder on the planet and deservedly so. Most of Manchester City's attack flows through him and he pulls the strings from the middle with his vision and great passing range.

De Bruyne is as deadly from the set-piece as he is in open play and has struck some really sweet strikes with his right foot. The Belgian has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 33 appearances so far this season. He will be extremely important for his national side's success at the World Cup in Qatar.

