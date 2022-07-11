Ranking the 5 best Brazilians in the Premier League

The English Premier League is one of the most popular destinations for Brazilian footballers to ply their trades. More than 75 Samba boys have played in the competition so far, with Coventry City's Isaias being the first when he made his debut in 1995.

Brazil is one of the most successful nations on the international football circuit. The South American nation currently boasts five FIFA World Cups and nine Copa America trophies in its trophy cabinet. It is no surprise that players from a nation with an extremely rich football culture often feature in what is arguably the best league in world football.

There are currently 27 Brazilians (via Transfermarkt) playing in the English top division. On that note, let's look at the five best Brazilians in the Premier League right now.

#5 Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal this window

Gabriel Jesus recently joined Arsenal for £45 million from Manchester City. The Brazil international has played a key role in Cityzen's success in recent years.

The 25-year old attacker played 159 Premier League games during his time at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 58 goals and providing 32 assists. He won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three EFL Cups and the FA Community Shield with the Cityzens.

He will look to continue his fine form with the Gunners during the upcoming seasons. He seems to have hit the ground running as he bagged two goals for his new club in a pre-season friendly against German club FC Nurnberg.

#4 Alisson

Liverpool's Alisson is among the best goalkeepers in World

Alisson joined Liverpool for a then-record transfer fee of £67.5 million from AS Roma in the summer transfer window of 2019.

The goalkeeper has played 136 English top-flight games so far, keeping 64 clean sheets. He won the Premier League's Golden Glove on two separate occasions, including last season. He was also included in the Premier League 'Team of the Season' 2020-21.

#3 Phillipe Coutinho

Aston Villa revived Phillipe Coutinho's career

Philippe Coutinho first arrived in the Premier League with Liverpool from Inter Milan in the January transfer window of 2013. He enjoyed an excellent spell with the Reds, scoring 41 goals and assisting another 37 in 152 appearances.

The Brazil international won the Liverpool 'Player of the Year' accolade twice whilst being at Anfield and was also included in the Premier League 'Team of the Season' 2014-15. He left the Merseysiders to join Barcelona in the January transfer window of 2018.

However, he struggled at Camp Nou and joined Bayern Munich on loan in 2019. He spent one season on loan at the Bavarians before returning to Camp Nou during the 2020-21 season.

The Brazil international joined Aston Villa in the January transfer window in 2022. He returned to his best with the Villans under the tutelage of former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard. Coutinho registered five goals and three assists in 19 appearances during the second half of the 2021-22 season.

The Birmingham-based club signed him permanently from the Blaugrana earlier this transfer window.

#2 Fabinho

Fabinho is among the best midfielders in the world

Fabinho has established himself among the best midfielders in Europe since joining Liverpool from AS Monaco in the summer transfer window of 2018.

He has played 115 Premier League games so far, registering eight goals and six assists. He won the league title during the 2019-20 season and was also a key member of the Reds squad that won the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

#1 Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 season

Despite being 37, Thiago Silva is still an important member of Chelsea's starting XI. The Brazil international played 32 Premier League games last season, scoring three goals.

As per WhoScored, he averaged one tackle, 1.4 interceptions, and three clearances per 90 in the league last term. His previous contract at Stamford Bridge was set to expire this summer. However, the London-based club offered him a new deal given his importance at the club.

With the club losing two experienced centre-backs in Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, at least one new defender is sure to arrive at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will look to Thiago Silva to help the new signings adapt and settle into the Blues' backline.

