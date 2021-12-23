Ranking the 5 best centre-backs of 2021

There are a multitude of clichés that are used to stress on the importance of having a strong defence in football. A team can have an ensemble of the best attackers on the planet but if they are too frail in defence, they will stumble along the way.

'Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.' This one Sir Alex Ferguson quote is thrown around so much only because it rings true. The greatest teams in the history of the sport have all been defensively formidable. Teams need top centre-backs who can hold their fort down.

Centre-backs do the bulk of the defending inside their defensive third. They need to have good positional awareness, game reading abilities and plenty of composure in order to do a good job. It might not be the most glamorous job on a football pitch but that doesn't mean it's any less important than the others.

There is no dearth of highly talented centre-backs in the modern game. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best centre-backs of 2021.

#5 Thiago Silva (Brazil/Chelsea)

When Chelsea signed Thiago Silva on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, a lot of eyebrows were raised. After all, Silva was only a couple of months away from turning 36 and it looked like he was walking into the twilight of his career.

Chelsea were desperate to add some experience to their backline and Silva is a veteran of the game. But the Brazilian international has silenced his doubters and proved to be a massive signing for the Blues.

He is one of the best tacklers on the planet and one of the most well-rounded defenders in Europe. Silva is a strong defender who is great at aerial duels as well. His positional sense, awareness and game-reading ability have all helped Chelsea greatly.

Silva brought all his experience to the fore under Thomas Tuchel and was instrumental in Chelsea transforming into one of the most defensively solid teams on the continent. The 37-year-old is a good passer of the ball as well and continues to be one of the best in the business at what he does to this day.

#4 Leonardo Bonucci (Italy/Juventus)

Veteran Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci has been a standout performer for both club and country over the past decade or so. Bonucci is one of the best when it comes to anticipating and reading the game. He has shared a wonderful partnership with Giorgio Chiellini for both club and country.

The experienced centre-back pairing played a crucial role in the Azzurri's triumphant run at Euro 2020. Bonucci and Chiellini were not dribbled past by a single opponent in the continental competition.

The 34-year-old is a ball-playing centre-back who excels at launching attacks from deep. He is a solid tackler and a mobile centre-back who can stand his ground against the best attackers in the world.

