Ranking the 5 best clubs in world football this year (2021)

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at an eventful year in football. Lionel Messi and Argentina broke their long international trophy drought at this year's Copa America. Meanwhile, there was redemption for Euro 2020 champions Italy, who bounced back in style after failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

There was no shortage of drama in club football either. Serie A and Ligue 1 unexpectedly saw the reigns of respective heavyweights come crashing down. Meanwhile, the Premier League continued to dominate European football as two English giants battled it out in the Champions League final last season.

The best football clubs of 2021 - who makes the cut?

Our list of the most impressive football clubs in 2021 is based on performances throughout the calendar year.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, who have started the 2021-22 season strongly, miss out after a lacklustre finish to their 2020-21 campaign. Similarly, Atletico Madrid also miss out, as their performances have plummeted since winning the La Liga title in the first half of the year.

On that note, here are the five most impressive football clubs in 2021:

#5 Real Madrid

Real Madrid are cruising towards the La Liga title.

In a year where Spanish teams have struggled, Real Madrid have been the most impressive La Liga team in 2021.

Los Blancos suffered a rare trophyless season in 2020-21, conceding the La Liga title to Atletico Madrid by only two points. Zinedine Zidane's men were also knocked out of the 2021 UEFA Champions League semi-finals by Chelsea.

To exacerbate matters, Real Madrid were rocked by three huge exits earlier this summer. Club captain Sergio Ramos and star defender Raphael Varane departed the club before Zinedine Zidane handed in his resignation.

Los Blancos have brought back Carlo Ancelotti. Despite another summer without a blockbuster signing, Madrid are back with a vengeance. Real Madrid are currently eight points clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga. The gap between Los Blancos and their arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid is over 15 points.

Only a monumental collapse will deny Real Madrid a record-extending 35th La Liga title next year. They are also through to the Champions League Round of 16, where they are slated to face PSG. Ancelotti's men look like a cohesive unit, and will fancy their chances of getting past the inconsistent Parisians.

#4 Inter Milan

Inter Milan stunned Juventus on their way to the 2021 Serie A title.

Inter Milan did the unthinkable in 2021 by denying Juventus a tenth straight Serie A title. The Nerazzurri stunned Cristiano Ronaldo and co., finishing a whopping 13 points ahead of the fourth-placed Bianconeri.

Despite their league success, Inter endured a disastrous summer, losing top-scorer and Serie A MVP Romelu Lukaku as well as manager Antonio Conte. Nevertheless, under new manager Simone Inzaghi, the team is on course to complete a stunning domestic repeat. They currently hold a four-point lead over second-placed AC Milan.

Inter have overcome financial difficulties, and haven't let the lack of investment in the squad hinder them. They have also qualified for the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Against Liverpool in the Round of 16, Inter face an uphill task to qualify for their first Champions League quarter-finals in over a decade, though.

