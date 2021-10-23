Ranking the 5 best foreign players in the Premier League right now

The Premier League has always been graced by some world-class players. A good number of those players have been foreigners in England yet their contribution to the league is incomparable.

The likes of Thierry Henry, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Robin van Persie, Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba and many others have been a blessing in the history of the Premier League. They came, they blossomed and made the league one of the finest courtesy of their talent and performances.

Premier League continues to attract the best foreign talent

With all such great foreigners blessing the Premier League, their importance cannot be undermined. Some of them have come from a very young age and grown into finished products of the highest order.

At the moment, the Premier League has one of the world's best players, which includes a lot of foreigners. On that note, we take a detailed look at five of the best foreign players in the Premier League at the moment. They have been ranked considering their caliber, form and achievements overall as a player.

#5 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Virgil van Dijk started his career with Groningen in the Eredivise. After being promoted to the senior team, the Dutch defender went on to join Celtic in the summer of 2013.

With the Hoops, Van Dijk went on to win the Scottish Premier League for three consecutive seasons. His impressive form earned him a move to the Premier League in the summer of 2015 when he joined Southampton. In his second season, he was named the captain of the Saints.

Samue @SamueILFC Virgil Van Dijk since joining Liverpool:• Champions League Winner

• Super Cup Winner

• Club World Cup Winner

• PFA POTY

• Premier League Player of the Season

• UEFA Defender of the Season

• UEFA Men’s POTY

• Ballon D’or 2nd placePut some respect on his name. 🇳🇱 Virgil Van Dijk since joining Liverpool:• Champions League Winner

• Super Cup Winner

• Club World Cup Winner

• PFA POTY

• Premier League Player of the Season

• UEFA Defender of the Season

• UEFA Men’s POTY

• Ballon D’or 2nd placePut some respect on his name. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/IdU4Dak08S

After numerous attempts to sign the Dutchman, Liverpool finally managed to get his signature in the winter of 2018. Ever since then, Van Dijk has been an integral part of the Merseyside club. Under Jurgen Klopp's management, he has turned into one of the best defenders in the Premier League and in the world.

The centre-back has been a rock at the back for Liverpool and remains a very key player for them. Having won both the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League with the Reds, Van Dijk will surely look to win more in the future.

The Dutchman was quite unlucky having lost the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi in 2019 by just seven points. It is hard to find a defender of Van Dijk's quality right now.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Sheffield United - Premier League

The former Chelsea man is now a regular face in the Premier League. When he left the Blues to play in the Bundesliga, not many knew the potential of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian proved himself in the German league and came out with flying colors.

He was signed by Manchester City in the summer of 2015 and since then he has been a big player for them. With his amazing range of passing and vision, De Bruyne has become indispensable at Manchester City. He's good with both his feet and can score some stunning long-range goals. His intelligence combined with his understanding of the game makes him a beast of a player to have in your team.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN Kevin De Bruyne is the only Premier League player to ever win an IFFHS playmaker of the year award and that isn’t talked about enough considering the other 7 winners were Zidane, Kaka, Iniesta, Xavi, Kroos, Modric and Lionel Messi. Kevin De Bruyne is the only Premier League player to ever win an IFFHS playmaker of the year award and that isn’t talked about enough considering the other 7 winners were Zidane, Kaka, Iniesta, Xavi, Kroos, Modric and Lionel Messi.

On his day, De Bruyne can dictate the game with utter ease and he has frequently done that with Manchester City. In his 182 Premier League appearances so far, the Belgian midfielder has contributed directly to 120 goals. In the process, he has won the league title thrice.

Under Pep Guardiola, the former Wolfsburg player has blossomed into an extraordinary attacking midfielder. He was the Premier League Player of the season in the 2019-20 season. With the qualities he possesses, De Bruyne is without a doubt one of the best midfielders in the world.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith