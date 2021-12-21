Ranking the 5 best German players this year (2021)

By their own lofty standards, Germany's national and club football teams have not been particularly successful in 2021. Die Mannschaft and Bayern Munich have set the bar remarkably high in football history. Hence, their respective failures at Euro 2020 and the Champions League were a bitter pill to swallow.

On the bright side, there was domestic glory yet again for Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, the German national team executed a near-flawless 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

With the end of Joachim Low's ailing reign and the appointment of Hansi Flick, there is renewed optimism ahead of next year's tournament in Qatar.

Despite lack of team success, Germany's star players continued to excel in 2021

On an individual level, though, there was a lot to cheer about for Die Mannschaft's numerous stars. Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the Champions League final against Manchester City to win Chelsea the title. Meanwhile the Blues manager Thomas Tuchel established himself as one of the world's elite coaches.

Leroy Sane, who suffered a slow start to life in Bavaria, has shown signs of blooming into a world-beater in the second half of the year. Manuel Neuer continues to defy age and his critics while maintaining his place amongst the best shot-stoppers in world football. That said, here are the five best German players of 2021.

Please note that these rankings are not restricted to national team performance. Club displays have also been taken into account.

#5 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos drew the curtains on his Germany career after Euro 2020

Toni Kroos has had a relatively low-key year. The fact that he made the list despite a rare trophyless season is reflective of the underwhelming 2021 that German players have just endured.

Real Madrid narrowly lost out on the 2020-21 La Liga title to rivals Atletico Madrid. Zidane's men were also eliminated in the Champions League semifinals by eventual winners Chelsea.

But Kroos was his usual classy self, dictating play and pulling the strings with nonchalant ease. The German star has carried his good form into the new season and Real Madrid are currently favorites to secure a record 35th La Liga title.

Kroos also called time on his German national team career after their 2-0 loss against bitter rivals England in the Euro 2020 Round of 16. At 31, Toni Kroos has enough left in the tank but has also been outspoken in his criticism of Qatar's erratic human rights record. He signed off after making 106 appearances for Germany, scoring 17 times and winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

#4 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich is touted as a future Germany captain

Germany and Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich had a strong 2020-21 season. His club won the 2020 UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, German Supercup and the Bundesliga. Kimmich made 39 appearances, scoring five times and providing 14 assists.

However, the likes of Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain are judged based on their Champions League performances. The Bavarians narrowly exited the competition at the hands of PSG and were also dumped out of the DFB-Pokal in the second round.

The Euro disappointment and Kimmich's recent COVID-19 vaccine controversy means 2021 hasn't been the greatest of years for the versatile German star.

