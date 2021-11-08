Ranking the 5 best goalkeepers in world football right now

According to a popular adage, goalkeepers are the last line of defence and the first line of attack. In modern football, that cannot be more true. Nowadays, goalkeepers are expected to not only be good shot-stoppers, but also be skilled with the ball at their feet.

The role of a goalkeeper has evolved over the years. The demands of the modern game have forced shot-stoppers to improve their footwork, positioning and ball distribution. However, it is rare to find such world-class goalkeepers, and only a few clubs are blessed to have such personnel.

On that note, here's a look at the five best goalkeepers in the game at the moment:

#5 Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy is one of the finest shot-stoppers in the Premier League.

Edouard Mendy is regarded by many as the finest shot-stopper in the Premier League currently. He has tallied 34 clean sheets in just 59 appearances for the club across competitions.

The Senegal international has conceded a meagre 35 goals in his relatively young Chelsea career. Mendy has enjoyed a rapid rise to fame since his move to London in the summer of 2020. Brought in to take over from the error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mendy hasn't disappointed. He has firmly established himself as Chelsea's No. 1 between the sticks.

One of his most memorable performances in a Chelsea shirt came recently against Brentford in a narrow 1-0 win. Mendy put up a masterclass against the newly promoted team, registering six saves to secure all three points for The Blues. He also kept out Christian Norgaard's perfectly-timed bicycle kick with an astounding acrobatic save.

The Blues paid only £22 million to Lille for the Senegal international's services. A little over a year later, it can be said that he has been Chelsea's best bit of incoming business in the last few years.

#4 Ederson

Ederson made a move to Manchester in 2006.

Following Pep Guardiola's arrival in Manchester in the summer of 2016, the Spaniard almost immediately set about overhauling City's ageing squad. One of the earliest recruitments of Guardiola was the €40-million signing of Ederson from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica.

After experimenting with the likes of Claudio Bravo and Joe Hart in his first few seasons at the club, Guardiola found a permanent solution in the Brazilian international. The dynamic, ball-playing goalkeeper has been a perfect fit for Guardiola's system, which emphasises building up play from the back.

Ederson's arrival allowed the City defence to play more balls out from the back, facilitating the successful implementation of Guardiola's 'total football' ideology. The Brazilian goalkeeper is known for being calm and collected with the ball at his feet. He can pick out a long pass or release an attacker in open space with consummate ease.

In the 2020-21 season, the 28-year old racked up 19 clean sheets in 28 Premier League appearances. He also kept seven clean sheets in 12 Champions League games. While City won the league, they reached the final in the other competition.

Ederson has enjoyed a solid start to his 2021-22 Premier League campaign, keeping six clean sheets in ten games.

