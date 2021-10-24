Ranking the 5 best midfielders in the world right now based on ratings

Europe's top five leagues are still in their nascent stages this season, with some managers yet to find a combination that fits well and can drive their teams forward. However, there are a few players who have solved some of their manager's problems single-handedly, marshaling the midfield with aplomb.

The midfield is a bridge that joins the team's defense with attack, making midfielders' jobs in the center of the park all the more important. Here, we will list down the midfielders who have brought out their best with the commencement of the new season.

From team-mates to managers and fans, everyone backing them will want these midfielders to continue their rich vein of form. It goes without saying that should they maintain their promising start, the season could turn out to be quite rewarding for them as well.

On that note, here are the five best midfielders in the world right now based on WhoScored ratings:

#5 Mateo Kovacic (7.56)

The Chelsea midfielder has carried on in a similar vein to what he did last season and is fifth on the list of the world's best midfielders currently based on ratings. He has chipped in with five assists and a goal in just nine Premier League appearances this season.

The former Real Madrid star has played an important role in Chelsea's clinical performances this season which have seen them cement their position at the top of the league table.

Conn @ConnCFC No Chelsea player has more goal involvements in the PL this season than Mateo Kovacic. He is FLYING this season. No Chelsea player has more goal involvements in the PL this season than Mateo Kovacic. He is FLYING this season. https://t.co/Bp63JJILeb

Among the five midfielders on this list, Kovacic has made the most successful tackles per 90 minutes with 2.7. He only gets dribbles past once every match, which is better than three midfielders on this list. The 27-year-old has been exceptional with his passing too, making just 1.9 and 4.8 inaccurate long and short passes per match respectively.

#4 Joshua Kimmich (7.62)

Joshua Kimmich is considered one of the best all-round midfielders in the game and he has lived up to the billing this season as well. In nine Bundesliga appearances so far this term, he has scored three goals and provided four assists to his team-mates.

Kimmich has been on point with his passing too and has made the third-most passes per 90 minutes among all midfielders in Europe's top five leagues with 78.3. Only Sergio Busquets (80.1) and Johan Gastien (79.7) have attempted more passes per match in the 2021-22 season.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Diego Simeone gives Joshua Kimmich praise in the funniest way possible 😂 Diego Simeone gives Joshua Kimmich praise in the funniest way possible 😂 https://t.co/QYAGGcHAHz

The 26-year-old has made 1.3 interceptions per 90 minutes, the joint-best on this list, too. Bayern Munich will consider it nothing short of a blessing having him in their ranks.

