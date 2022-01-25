Ranking the 5 best players born in 2000

The late 2010s saw the rise of many talented young footballers who look set to rule the global scene for some time to come. These players have earned big money moves and have played at the highest level already, despite their tender years.

Many of the stars born in 2000 first came into prominence at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India and the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland. From these age-grade tournaments, they managed to create an awareness about their talents and have lived up to the hype they generated.

They have also shone for the clubs they have been a part of, helping them succeed on a European level.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five best players born at the start of the millennium in 2000.

#5 Jadon Sancho

Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho created a pathway for young players early in his career. Seeing no real path to first-team football at Manchester City, the 17-year-old winger opted to move to Borussia Dortmund in 2017. It was in Germany that the winger made his name as one of the most exciting English talents in a long time.

Sancho made an immediate impression at the Westfalenstadion, prompting the club to include him in the first team. The tricky winger performed brilliantly for Borussia Dortmund, racking up 137 appearances for the club and contributing 50 goals and 64 assists.

He became a major creative force in Germany and earned his first Three Lions call-up aged only 18 in 2018. He was runner-up for the 2019 Kopa Trophy behind Matthijs De Ligt.

He was also a part of the Young Lions squad that won the U-17 World Cup in 2017. He played three games in the group stage of the competition.

Sancho's rapid development at Borussia Dortmund prompted a number of English-trained youngsters to move to Germany, including Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala.

Sancho's rapid development at Borussia Dortmund prompted a number of English-trained youngsters to move to Germany, including Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala.

The winger earned a £73 million move back to the Premier League in 2021 after Manchester United secured his services. However, he is yet to hit the ground running as he has only scored once in 17 appearances in the league this season.

#4 Phil Foden

For Pep Guardiola to describe a player as the most talented he has ever managed, they must indeed be special. Phil Foden is undoubtedly a brilliant footballer. The 'Stockport Iniesta', as he is known, has become one of Guardiola's most trusted lieutenants at the Etihad Stadium.

Foden was England's biggest star at the 2017 U-17 World Cup as he scored twice in the final against Spain.

The midfielder has immense technical ability and understanding of the game. Foden is the youngest player ever to receive a Premier League winner's medal when he won it in 2018.

He has gone on to feature 146 times for Cityzens and has scored 38 goals and made 28 assists. He played alongside Sancho in the Manchester City youth teams before Sancho's move to Germany.

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads When I just landed here, Txiki told me “You have to meet one player. He’s 15, 16 years old. You have to know him.”



One day he came to a training session.



I said “Wow, you are right Txiki. This guy is special.”



~ Pep Guardiola speaking about Phil Foden (2019). When I just landed here, Txiki told me “You have to meet one player. He’s 15, 16 years old. You have to know him.”One day he came to a training session. I said “Wow, you are right Txiki. This guy is special.”~ Pep Guardiola speaking about Phil Foden (2019). https://t.co/Q5dn8qTsE6

Foden has evolved from being just a midfielder under Guardiola as he has played a number of different roles in attack for Manchester City. He was voted as the 25th best player in the world in 2021 by France Football.

