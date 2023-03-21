Ranking the 5 best players in Europe so far this season (2022-23)

European football is widely regarded as the highest level of the sport. The top five leagues in Europe - the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 - are considered to be the most prestigious and competitive leagues in the world.

These leagues boast some of the most talented players, iconic clubs and passionate fans in the game. They also attract significant investment and media attention, with billions of euros spent on transfers and broadcasting rights each year.

The intense competition within these leagues, both domestically and in continental competitions such as the Champions League, further reinforces their status as the pinnacle of football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best players in Europe so far this season (2022-23).

#5 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi last summer and signed a five-year deal. It was one of those transfers that slipped well under the radar since he was a relatively unknown entity at the time.

Fast forward to 2023 and Kvaratskhelia is being acknowledged by fans and pundits alike as the breakout star of the 2022-23 season. He has been a revelation with his exquisite technical qualities and game intelligence.

Kvaratskhelia has already earned the nickname 'Kvaradona' and he is a huge hit among the Partenopei. He has racked up assists and scored plenty of goals and his contributions have been crucial to Napoli's title charge this term.

In 30 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Napoli, the 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists.

#4 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi would have been higher up on this list had his form not tailed off a bit in recent weeks. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner started the season off on a high, scoring goals and creating them to equal effect as he seemed to relish his new more central role in Paris Saint-Germain's attack.

However, post firing Argentina to World Cup glory, Messi has failed to replicate the levels he exhibited in the first half of the season. Don't get us wrong, he is still almost unstoppable on the odd day but he is not as dominant as he used to be consistently in the first half of the campaign.

In 32 appearances across all competitions so far this season for PSG, Messi has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists.

#3 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen is on his way to achieving superstar status in the world of football. His exploits this season have helped him establish himself as one of the best centre-forwards in the game right now.

Osimhen has doubled down on his strengths this term and vastly improved his finishing to burgeon into a lethal and dynamic striker. He has put his incredible pace and athleticism to great use and has dominated opponents and helped Napoli become one of the strongest teams in Europe.

In 29 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Napoli, the Nigeria international has scored 25 goals and provided five assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Burnley: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Despite his phenomenal goalscoring form, fans and pundits have been divided over whether or not Manchester City are the right fit for Erling Haaland. But if his last two performances, where he has scored a combined eight goals, are anything to go by, it looks like things are working out regardless.

Haaland has been in spectacular form since joining the Cityzens and the Norwegian striker seems to be getting better at his craft every day. Once he gets the ball inside the box, he is almost certain to dispatch it into the back of the net.

Haaland has scored 42 goals and has provided five assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season.

B/R Football @brfootball Erling Haaland is three goals away from breaking yet another record 🤯 Erling Haaland is three goals away from breaking yet another record 🤯 https://t.co/6aoSDHNrmW

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe continues to be an absolute menace in attack for Paris Saint-Germain. Primarily tasked with putting the ball in the back of the net, the French forward continues to be as dynamic an attacker as any we've seen in recent times.

He is one of the fastest attackers in the game and uses his burst of pace to leave opponents stranded. The 24-year-old has been the main man in attack for PSG this term and when he is on the pitch, they are a considerably better side.

Mbappe has scored 31 goals and provided eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

Poll : 0 votes