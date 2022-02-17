Ranking the 5 best players in the world right now - February 2022

We are nearing the end of an action-packed February and are slowly creeping into the business end of the season.

Every footballer grows desperate to prove their worth in the final few months, but it’s far from a walk in the park. Many superstars fail to get their teams over the line in the final stages and very few are able to hold firm and deliver.

The players below have not only been in excellent form in February but have also proven to be invaluable for their teams since August.

Now, without further ado, let us check out the five best players in the world right now:

#5 Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

From ruling the flanks at Leicester City to breaking ankles at Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez has come a long way over the last four years.

Unwavered by the competition for places at the Etihad Stadium, Mahrez has always delivered when called upon, influencing the game with goals, assists, and intelligent passes.

The right-winger has been in great form for the reigning Premier League champions. His ball control, dribbling, and incisive passing have helped the Cityiens greatly, both in England and Europe.

In the Premier League alone, Mahrez has registered seven goals and four assists in 18 appearances. The Algerian. meanwhile, has started every Champions League game so far, scoring six goals and providing an assist in seven appearances.

#UCL Riyad Mahrez has now scored 10 goals in his last 11 games in this competition Riyad Mahrez has now scored 10 goals in his last 11 games in this competition 🔥#UCL https://t.co/YrCv2qUoPt

The 30-year-old scored a goal and provided an assist in Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday night.

The emphatic win in the first leg has all but confirmed City’s place in the quarter-finals.

#4 Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Sporting CP v Manchester City: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Pep Guardiola’s star pupil, Bernardo Silva, has once again earned rave reviews in the Premier League this season. The Portugal international has mesmerized every on-looker with scintillating passing, clever movement, and decisive goal contributions.

Given the Premier League champions' insatiable hunger for success, competition for places is something every City star is forced to deal with. Silva has been one of the very few stars who have been able to deal with it without any fuss.

By keeping his head down and following his coach’s instructions to a T, the Portuguese has emerged as a regular, playing 24 English top-flight games this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC #UCL Pep Guardiola: "Bernardo Silva doesn't just play football - he understands football. There are players that play good with the ball but he understands every action like few in the world", he told @spbajko Pep Guardiola: "Bernardo Silva doesn't just play football - he understands football. There are players that play good with the ball but he understands every action like few in the world", he told @spbajko. 🔵 #MCFC #UCL https://t.co/jQBPtspOo5

The 27-year-old has excelled both as a central midfielder and an attacking midfielder. Apart from dictating the team’s tempo in the Premier League, he has also pitched in with seven goals and an assist this season.

Guardiola has used Silva extensively in the Champions League as well and has been handsomely rewarded for it.

The former Monaco man has two assists and two goals to his name so far, and we are backing him to add a few more.

