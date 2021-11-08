Ranking the 5 best right-backs in world football right now

The role of a full-back is arguably the most important in modern football, needing to execute the dual role of a winger and defender. Back in the day, right-backs were restricted to the defensive third. But the demands of modern football have forced them to contribute to their team's attacking endeavours.

Increased transfer fees for full-backs also reflect their growing importance in the modern game. PSG recently paid €60 million to secure the services of Champions League-winning right-back Achraf Hakimi. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Hakimi, among others, have played key roles in their teams' successes.

On that note, here's a look at the five best right-backs in the game at the moment:

#5 Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier is one of the best defensive full-backs in the game now.

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier was the target of several top clubs in the 2021 summer transfer window. It is not difficult to understand why.

Since his move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2019, Tripper has established himself as one of the finest full-backs in the continent. The Englishman is a regular starter under Diego Simeone, and plays a pivotal role in the Argentine's defensive-minded setup.

While most full-backs in world football right now are better going forward than in their defensive roles, Trippier is renowned for his defensive prowess.

Atléti are still convinced that Kieran Trippier will stay at the club. This is the plan as of now. Atletico Madrid talent Rodrigo Riquelme will join Mirandés on loan until June 2022. Agreement signed few minutes ago. No buy option included. 🔴 #Atleti Atléti are still convinced that Kieran Trippier will stay at the club. This is the plan as of now. Atletico Madrid talent Rodrigo Riquelme will join Mirandés on loan until June 2022. Agreement signed few minutes ago. No buy option included. 🔴 #Atleti #transfersAtléti are still convinced that Kieran Trippier will stay at the club. This is the plan as of now.

In the 2020-21 season, Trippier played a crucial role in Atletico keeping 18 clean sheets in his 35 appearances across the Champions League and La Liga. The Englishman was also key in England's magical run to the Euro 2020 final. Trippier played a role in The Three Lions keeping three clean sheets and conceded just once in the five games he played.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a decent start to his 2021-22 campaign. Trippier has helped his team keep four clean sheets in 12 La Liga games, conceding only eight goals. However, he is yet to help his team keep a clean sheet in the Champions League this season.

#4 Juan Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado is arguably the best right-back in Serie A currently.

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Cuadrado was undoubtedly Juventus' best player in the 2020-21 season.

The Colombian international spent most of his career in a wide midfield role. But he adapted quickly to the right-back role under Juventus' former manager Maurizio Sarri. Cuadrado has since made the full-back position his own, producing a string of impressive performances in his new position.

B/R Football @brfootball Juan Cuadrado danced in front of the referee after scoring the winner for Juventus in stoppage time 🤣 Juan Cuadrado danced in front of the referee after scoring the winner for Juventus in stoppage time 🤣 https://t.co/i1WMvbTdM7

The 33-year-old may not be the best defensive full-back in the game, but his contributions in the opposition third are second to none. Last season, Cuadrado racked up an impressive tally of 19 assists and two goals from 40 appearances for the Bianconneri. The Colombian ended the 2020-21 Serie A campaign with the most assists (11) by a Juventus player.

Cuadrado has also improved the defensive side of his game. He is one of the first names in the Juventus team sheet under Massimiliano Allegri.

