Ranking the 5 best starting XIs in world football right now

With the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking the finances of clubs, not many big-money signings have happened in the last year or so. But many clubs have conducted shrewd business by making a slew of quality free transfers.

European powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona are strapped for cash and have struggled to make suitable additions to their rosters. However, Premier League teams like Manchester City and Chelsea haven't hesitated to splurge big this summer to further bolster their already formidable rosters.

PSG, Leipzig and AC Milan are some of the other clubs that have also made significant additions to their squads ahead of the new season.

On that note, here's a look at the five best starting XIs in the game at the moment:

#5 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid aren't one of the richest clubs on the continent, but they have made some shrewd acquisitions over the years. The defending La Liga champions also have one of the best starting XIs in the game, with a nice blend of youth and experience.

In Jan Oblak, the Rojiblancos have arguably the best keeper in the game at the moment. In front of the Slovenian, Atletico have Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic, flanked by full-backs Kieran Trippier and Renan Lodi. Oblak kept a league-leading 18 clean sheets last season, playing a big part in their La Liga triumph.

Atletico also have a fabulous midfield, comprising the ever-present Koke, Marcos Llorente, Belgian Yannick Carrasco and the new arrival Rodrigo De Paul. Up front, they have Luis Suarez, who is one of the most prolific strikers in the game. His strike partner is the young Joao Felix, who arrived at Atletico on a big transfer two summers ago.

Last season, Suarez arrived from Barcelona and scored 21 league goals to help Atletico to their first league title in seven years.

Luis Suarez's 𝟮𝟭 league goals directly earnt 𝟮𝟭 points for Atletico Madrid this season 🤯



Signing of the season? ✍️🔥#LuisSuarez #Suarez #Atletico #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/7IXjNORLrb — LiveScore (@livescore) May 24, 2021

With Real Madrid and Barcelona not in the best of health, Diego Simeone's men will fancy their chances of a successful title defense.

Atletico (4-4-2): Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Carrasco, Llorente, De Paul, Koke; Suarez, Felix.

#4 Liverpool

Liverpool

Liverpool may have floundered in their Premier League title defense last season, but they have a formidable starting XI, with quality in every area of the field.

Their custodian, Alisson Becker, is regarded as one of the best in the game. The same goes for their returning centre-back Virgil van Dijk, whose season-ending injury put paid to their hopes of a successful title defense.

The Dutchman had not missed a league game in his previous two seasons at Liverpool. To keep Van Dijk company, Liverpool have the excellent Joel Matip, who had another injury-enforced absence last campaign.

In Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, the 2019-20 Premier League champions have arguably the best full-back partnership in the game. The duo launch marauding runs forward to create an overload and lend width to Liverpool's attack.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara form a formidable midfield for Liverpool, with the latter a standout performer in a near decade-long stint at European giants Bayern Munich.

Up front, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino form one of the most devastating attacking trios in the game. They have played together for four seasons, playing a key role in the Reds' Champions League and Premier League triumphs in successive triumphs.

Salah has started the 2021-22 campaign on a bang, becoming the first player to score in five successive season openers.

5 - Mohamed Salah has become the first player to score on the opening weekend in five consecutive Premier League campaigns. Famous. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/iQdUnKKeZa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021

It remains to be seen if the Reds can continue their good form all season and contend for the league title once again.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Alcantara; Salah, Firmino/Jota, Mane.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra