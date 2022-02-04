Ranking the 5 best starting XIs in world football this season

It's fascinating to take a look at the starting XIs of some big clubs in Europe at the moment. Seeing some of the world's finest attackers running riot in front of a group of intelligent midfielders and a pack of rock-solid defenders is indeed a huge thrill. Moreso when they click together as a unit and strike fear into the hearts of opposition teams.

Last summer's transfer window afforded clubs the opportunity to strengthen their squads, with many outfits making major additions to their starting XIs. The same was the case this winter as multiple high-profile transfers were recorded during the January transfer window.

As it stands, it is indeed a herculean task ranking the best starting XIs in world football this season, considering the numerous options that come to mind. But we've managed to compile a list of five such clubs who stand out from the rest with regards to the quality of players and overall output on the pitch.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

On paper, this is the most intimidating starting XIs in Europe at the moment

PSG have, over the last couple of years, ranked among the scariest teams in European football and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. The Parisians had an unbelievable transfer window last summer, luring multiple world-class players to the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Giorginio Wijnaldum all switched to the French capital. As it stands, the Ligue 1 giants have the most terrifying attack in the world on paper, featuring Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Behind the trio come Marco Verratti, Wijnaldum and Leandro Paredes running riot in the middle of the park. The backline features Ramos and Marquinhos at centre-back with Hakimi and Juan Bernat on either side and Keylor Navas in goal.

#4 Real Madrid

The Spanish giants have an incredible starting XI as well.

Real Madrid's starting XI features Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio running riot in attack. The trio have been quite impressive this season, bagging a combined tally of 46 goals and 20 assists between them across all competitions so far.

Los Blancos have managed to keep their favored three-man midfield over the last couple of years and that is proving to be quite a great feat. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro's connection in the center makes it easy for the team to tick properly.

Thanks to the presence of David Alaba and Eder Militao, Los Blancos aren't feeling the absence of Ramos at the heart of the defense. With Ferland Mendy on the left and Nacho on the right, the Spanish giants complete their backline with class.

