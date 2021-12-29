Ranking the 5 best UEFA Champions League players in 2021

The UEFA Champions League (previously called the European Cup) has been the most prestigious competition in club football for over six decades. The tournament consists of a round-robin group stage and knockout games to crown the best European team in a season.

Chelsea beat Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final to win their second title. The Blues were rock solid in defence, conceding just four goals in the tournament. N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy were two of their standout performers.

⚽️1⃣1⃣ Robert Lewandowski

⚽️1⃣0⃣ Mohamed Salah

⚽️1⃣0⃣ Sébastien Haller

⚽️1⃣0⃣ Kylian Mbappé

⚽️0⃣9⃣ Riyad Mahrez



It is rare for a team to win all six of their Champions League group games. However, three of them (Ajax, Bayern Munich and Liverpool) achieved the feat in the group stage of the ongoing campaign.

Sebastian Haller, Ajax’s free-scoring striker, scored ten goals during the group stage. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (11 goals in 2015-16) has scored more in the group stage of a Champions League campaign.

It's been a spectacular year in the Champions League. On that note, here's a look at the five best players in the competition in 2021:

Honourable mention: Kylian Mbappe

#5 Ruben Dias

Newcastle United vs Manchester City - Premier League

Ruben Dias was key in Manchester City’s run to the Champions League final last season. The €68 million acquisition was an ever-present in Pep Guardiola’s backline as they reached their first Champions League title match.

City kept three clean sheets in the knockout rounds of the Champions League last season, thanks largely to Dias. The centre-back also led the charts for the most progressive carrying distance (2140 m), often turning defence into attack.

The reigning Premier League champions don’t have the best of defensive records this Champions League season. However, Dias more than merits his place in this list. He has transformed the Manchester club’s backline since his arrival last season.

#4 Sebastien Haller

AZ Alkmaar vs AFC Ajax - KNVB Beker

Sebastien Haller has been the surprise package in the Champions League this season. The Ivory Coast international has punched well above his weight to score ten goals in the group stage. His exploits resulted in a perfect group-stage record for Ajax in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

The striker netted in every group game, including four on his Champions League debut against Sporting CP. He has been equally proficient with both feet, and has also scored three headed goals.

#UCL Sébastien Haller has now scored 10 goals in his first 6 Champions League games 🤯 Sébastien Haller has now scored 10 goals in his first 6 Champions League games 🤯#UCL https://t.co/vKWeRoTnm2

The former West Ham man will hope to build on his ten goals and an assist when Ajax face Benfica in the Round of 16. The top scorer in this season's Champions League has been highly impactful this year.

