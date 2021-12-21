Ranking the 5 most entertaining Boxing Day matches in the Premier League era

Boxing Day is one of the biggest days of the Premier League season. The origin of the name dates back to the Victorian era. The wealthy would pack festive food items and clothing in boxes for their homebound servants on the day after Christmas, hence the name 'boxing'.

As for its connection to football, one need not look further than the First World War. The Christmas truce of 1914-15 allowed opposing German and English troops to leave their trenches and go to the barren space between enemy lines. While there isn't conclusive evidence that a match between the two countries took place, there is enough evidence to show that football was played.

Since then the date has held great significance in the English top division, now known as the Premier League. Boxing Day has been one of the most exciting matchdays, as seen in 1963. A total of 66 goals were scored in the ten games played, with just two teams out of 20 failing to find the back of the net.

Boxing Day has produced some of the most exciting games in the Premier League era as well. On that note, here's a look at the five most entertaining Boxing Day games in the Premier League over the years.

#5 Hull City 2-3 Manchester United (2013)

The Boxing Day clash between Hull City and Manchester United turned out to be a memorable game for various reasons. It was notably David Moyes' first and only Boxing Day fixture in charge of Manchester United.

The hosts began with a bang, racing into a surprise 2-0 lead within 15 minutes, thanks to goals from James Chester and David Meyler. However, the Tigers' ecstasy was short-lived, as United scored through Chris Smalling soon after. Wayne Rooney then equalised midway through the first half with a thunderous strike - his 150th Premier League goal for United.

The second half was a cagey affair with neither side able to find an opening. However, Hull's goalscorer - James Chester - became the villain, as he scored an unfortunate own goal. He headed a cross from Antonio Valencia into his own net, handing Moyes' side a win on the night.

The game was also significant, as Darren Fletcher made a remarkable return after being sidelined due to ulcerative colitis. United climbed up to seventh in the Premier League table following the win.

#4 Chelsea 4-4 Aston Villa (2007)

The game between Chelsea and Aston Villa on Boxing Day in 2007 was an eventful one.

Chelsea and Aston Villa played out an engaging and enthralling game from start to finish on Boxing Day in 2007. Chelsea were third in the Premier League going into the game, and needed a win to keep pace with frontrunners Arsenal and Manchester United. Villa, meanwhile, sat in eighth place, and were in contention for a European spot.

Shaun Maloney fired the visitors into a surprise 2-0 lead in the first half with a well-taken brace. Fortunately for the hosts, Andriy Shevchenko scored a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time, and Villa saw Zat Knight sent off. The Ukrainian equalised for Chelsea soon after the second half resumed.

Chelsea took the lead through Alex midway through the second half. However, they were pegged back by Martin Laursen's goal for Villa followed by a red card for Blues defender Ricardo Carvalho.

Michael Ballack looked to have won the game for Chelsea with a late strike, but Ashley Cole had other ideas. The left-back gave away a penalty, and was sent off for his foul. Gareth Barry coolly slotted home to secure a point for the visitors.

Chelsea lost ground on Arsenal and United following the draw, while Aston Villa picked up pace for the games that followed.

