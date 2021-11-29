Ranking the 5 most expensive AS Monaco departures

AS Monaco are one of the oldest clubs to participate in Ligue 1. Founded in 1918, they have a long history of success and are easily one of the greatest clubs in France.

With several trophies to their name, Monaco have enjoyed many successful seasons in Ligue 1. It took 28 years since the commencement of Ligue 1 in 1933 for Monaco to win their first league title. However, they have gone on to win it seven more times with the latest being in the 2016-17 season where they dethroned PSG.

They are also famous for the players they have produced throughout time. While Thiery Henry remains a prominent name in Monaco's history, the club has enjoyed a great bunch of talented players since the takeover in 2011.

As a result of which they rank sixth in the sales index from last decade having earned €988.60 million. Let's take a look at five of the greatest sales made in Monaco's history:

#5 Benjamin Mendy - €57.5 million

Benjamin Mendy played for Le Havre's academy and made his first-team debut in 2011. Along with playing in Ligue 2 for Le Havre, he occasionally appeared in their reserve team as well. In 2013, he completed his move to Marseille where he spent three years.

However, his spell there was only satisfactory. Playing for five managers during that period, Mendy could not settle on a particular style of play. But his talent had landed him a spot on the 40-man shortlist for the Golden Boy award.

After appearing 101 times for Marseille, he joined Monaco in 2016. The 27-year-old left-back impressed thoroughly and was an integral part of the team that won the league under Leonardo Jardim. Mendy's exploits did not go unnoticed as Manchester City signed him for €57.5 million the next season.

However, his career has gone off the rails after he was charged with rape and sexual assault earlier this year.

#4 Anthony Martial - €60 million

Anthony Martial spent his initial youth years at CO Les Ulis, the same club that produced legends like Thiery Henry and Patrick Evra. He was scouted by Lyon at a very young age, and made his professional debut for them at 17, a year after spending time with the reserves.

After making his professional debut, he was signed by Monaco in 2013. Skillful in speed, power and technique, Martial showcased his potential during the two-year stay at Les Monegasques. As a result, he became one of the hottest prospects of that time, falling under every club's radar.

In 2015, Manchester United signed him for €60 million, making him the most expensive teenager of the time. The same year he was also the winner of the Golden Boy award. Currently in his seventh season with the Red Devils, the 25-year-old forward has appeared 267 times, scoring 79 goals.

