Ranking the 5 greatest Ajax players to have played in the Premier League

The Premier League has been blessed with an enormous number of talented players over time, both homegrown and foreign. One of the places that stands out for producing such players consistently is Dutch club AFC Ajax.

The club, which has a caboodle of gems, has a prodigious history of producing talent for generations. Theirs is a legacy for years gone by, and for years to come. It is something that Ajax stand for and it is also something that they are extremely proud of.

The majority of the players who joined the Dutch side turned out to be sensational. The Premier League is one such competition to have been blessed by their presence. There are a multitude of those who have joined the English competition. But the five listed below could be considered to be the best Ajax players to have played in the Premier League.

#5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is indeed an intriguing character. He is a player who has an unparagoned way of doing things. This is one of the main reasons why his life in the Premier League was a huge success.

Ibrahimovic's journey began at Malmo, but it was his next club, Ajax, that turned him into a world-class player. He scored 48 goals and assisted 17 in 110 appearances for the club.

His demand thereon has only increased. The Swedish striker has played for many major clubs across the best leagues in Europe. From Italy to Spain to England, he has etched himself in every club's history books.

Furthermore, it was his move to Premier League side Manchester United in 2016 that helped the club get back on track from their downfall. His impact was instant as United managed to grab three silverwares in his debut season.

The triumph against his former club Ajax in the Europa League final also earned him his only European title. The 40-year-old striker currently plays for AC Milan and is on the hunt for his second Serie A title with the Rossoneri.

#4 Marc Overmars

Ajax got hold of the quick-footed winger in 1992 and turned him into one of the most exciting players of that era. Becoming the best, Marc Overmars won plenty of trophies along with a Champions League title during his five-year stay at Ajax. The year he won the European title also made him a sought-after name in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Manchester United were interested in signing him. He turned down the Red Devils and joined the Gunners in 1997, two years post the interest shown by them. After a rusty start to his Premier League life which drew plenty of criticism, he burst into life in the second half of his season.

His incredible run helped Arsenal chase down Manchester United for the Premier League title. It was followed by the FA Cup and the FA Charity Shield (Community Shield) coup.

Three seasons later, he moved to Barcelona which didn't work out well for him. He joined them during one of their worst spells and failed to win a single trophy during his four-year stay. He is currently the director of football at Ajax.

