Ranking the 5 greatest midfielders of the 21st century

We have seen plenty of world-class midfielders in the 21st century. We've seen midfield maestros of all shapes, styles and sizes since the turn of the millennium. From registas (deep-lying playmakers) to trequartistas to box-to-box midfielders, there has been no shortage of quality midfielders in recent times.

The forwards might be the ones who steal the show on a regular basis, but it's common knowledge that midfielders are the unsung heroes of any side. After all, the midfield is the spine of a football team and if the spine is weak, the team is set up to fail.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the greatest midfielders of the 21st century.

#5 Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo was calmness personified on the football pitch. The Italian international dictated proceedings in the heart of midfield with the assuredness of a seasoned mob hitman. He is one of the finest technicians in the history of the sport and seemed to have all the time in the world every time he got on the ball.

Pirlo played most of his career as a deep-lying playmaker and his passing range, vision and exquisite technique made him an indomitable presence in midfield. The Italian legend also holds the distinction of having played for Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus, three of Italy's biggest clubs.

In addition to his playmaking skills, Pirlo is also one of the best free-kick takers of the modern era. Having won the 2006 FIFA World Cup, six Serie A titles and two Champions League titles, he is one of the most decorated Italian footballers of recent times.

#4 Luka Modric

It's about time we acknowledged the true greatness of Luka Modric. It's funny to look back at how Modric was voted the worst signing of the season in 2012 in a poll run by Spanish daily Sport (via SportBible). The Croatian international has since gone on to etch his name in the annals of Spanish football.

Modric is the only player other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to have won the Ballon d'Or in the last 13 years. He played a huge role in all of Real Madrid's four Champions League title wins in the last decade.

Modric has comprehensively silenced all his critics and the ones who undermined him are now throwing flowers at his feet. Despite being 36-years-old, Modric continues to be one of Real Madrid's most important players.

He is a technically gifted midfielder whose unreal vision is at par with his incredible passing range. Modric has the technical proficiency to play passes which are almost inconceivable to many of his peers. The Real Madrid midfielder still looks to have a few years left in his tank and we're only grateful for it.

#3 Xavi

Xavi is one of the greatest players that Barcelona's famed academy, La Masia, has ever produced. One of the greatest passers in the history of the game, Xavi was the engine of the Barcelona and Spain teams that dominated football in the late 2000s.

Xavi has won everything that is to be won in the world of football with Spain and Barcelona. Alongside the likes of Sergio Busquets, Xabi Alonso and the incredible Andres Iniesta, Xavi formed some of the most deadly midfield partnerships of all time.

Xavi is arguably the greatest regista of all time. Nobody has been as good at dictating play from deep as the Spanish midfielder. He knew how to manipulate and create space and did so with so much as a drop of a shoulder or by simply giving the defenders the eye at times.

He was an elite passer of the ball and his well-weighted through balls and pin-point diagonals are still a treat for the soul. Xavi has won one World Cup, two European Championships, four Champions League titles and eight La Liga titles in his career.

#2 Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is arguably the most elegant midfielder of all time. He was so smooth with the ball at his feet that he seemed to be gliding on the football pitch. Suffice to say, Zizou would have been at the top of this list had he decided to play football for a little while longer than he did in the 21st century.

Zidane picked up the FIFA Player of the Year thrice, in 1998, 2000 and 2003. He was phenomenal for the French national team, guiding them to World Cup glory in 1998 before winning the European championship two years later.

Zidane floated through the midfield realms and navigated cul-de-sacs with the grace of a gazelle. He danced past defenders with ease and made playing spectacular defence-splitting passes look as easy as falling off a log.

Zizou's career met an unceremonious end, calling it quits after headbutting Marco Materazzi in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final, which France lost on penalties to Italy. He had scored France's only goal of the game though before coming off.

Zidane's performance against Brazil in the quarter-finals of the 2006 FIFA World Cup is still regarded by many as the greatest individual performance in the history of football's biggest competition.

#1 Andres Iniesta

The most decorated Spanish player in history, Andres Iniesta, is arguably the greatest midfielder of the 21st century. He scored the winning goal in Spain's 2010 World Cup triumph and was a vital cog in the side that won back-to-back European championships in 2008 and 2012.

Iniesta is one of the best dribblers the game has ever seen. The former Barcelona midfielder's close control, agility and tactical intelligence made him as elusive a player as any we've seen since the turn of the millennium.

Iniesta popularized La Croqueta, a move whereby he shifts the ball from one foot to the other to dance past an oncoming opponent.

Iniesta is also one of the best passers of the modern era and no matter how crowded or tight things got, he was almost always able to find a way. The Spanish midfield maestro was also a tireless worker and possessed the ability to win possession back despite his delicate frame.

Alongside Xavi and Sergio Busquets, Iniesta dominated midfield battles for Barcelona for several years.

He was also a man for the big occasion. Iniesta has delivered when it matters most. He scored Spain's winning goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final. He also provided an assist each in the final of the 2009, 2011 and the 2015 editions of the Champions League.

Iniesta, now 37, is currently the captain of Japanese football club Vissel Kobe.

