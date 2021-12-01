Ranking the 5 greatest right-wingers of the Premier League era

In the Premier League, wingers are often hard to contain and always exciting to watch. Wide men bring great value to the team in terms of skill and goal-scoring.

Several talented wingers have played in the Premier League that have gone on to become club icons.

Given the changing nature of football over the past decade, it is gratifying to know that the directness and deftness of the traditional winger will never die.

Premier League right-wingers have produced a couple of historic campaigns

Wingers are essential to building the club's attacking moves. They either cut in and have a go at goal themselves or send in crosses for team-mates. Over the years, right wingers like Riyad Mahrez and Arjen Robben have lit up the Premier League.

The Premier League has had its fair share of world-class right-wingers and there will never be a dearth of them, given the incredible talent present. Here we take a look at the top five right-wingers that have played during the Premier League era.

#5 Freddie Ljungberg

Ljunberg's contributions for Arsenal often go under the radar

Freddie Ljungberg arrived at Arsenal from Swedish side Halmstads BK in 1998 without much excitement from the fans. However, after a while, the Swede found his feet and became a key player for Arsene Wenger’s side.

Sporting eccentric hairstyles, the winger possessed tremendous skill and footballing intelligence and soon became a fan favorite. During the 2001-02 Premier League season, Ljungberg made crucial contributions and helped Arsenal complete a domestic double. He netted 17 goals and was also named the Premier League Player of the Season.

Premier League @premierleague Ljungberg scored 47 goals in 241 #BPL appearances and was part of the unbeaten Arsenal 'Invincibles' side of 2003/4 http://t.co/0KFsqsdZ6C Ljungberg scored 47 goals in 241 #BPL appearances and was part of the unbeaten Arsenal 'Invincibles' side of 2003/4 http://t.co/0KFsqsdZ6C

Ljungberg made a total of 327 appearances for the club, scoring 72 goals and assisting 37. He has won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and the Community Shield with the Gunners.

Ljungberg was also part of the first-team coaching staff at Arsenal and served as interim coach after the departure of Unai Emery. He has now left to pursue a role in management.

#4 Raheem Sterling

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Although there have been times where his performances have been underwhelming, there is no doubt about the quality that Raheem Sterling possesses. A constant threat on the wing, Sterling has elevated his status at Manchester City despite recently falling down the pecking order.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Raheem Sterling has now scored 100 goals in all club competitions in his career (77 for @ManCity , 23 for @LFC ). Centurion. 100 - Raheem Sterling has now scored 100 goals in all club competitions in his career (77 for @ManCity , 23 for @LFC). Centurion. https://t.co/VqFcK6D99s

Sterling performed brilliantly for the Liverpool youth side and was soon promoted to the senior squad for the 2012-13 season. The following season, he was part of the attacking trio with Sturridge and Suarez and soon made a name for himself with his goal contributions and tenacity.

Having joined the Manchester outfit after leaving Liverpool, the Englishman has an impressive record of 118 goals and 88 assists for City in 310 appearances. Always amongst the goals, and at just 26, Sterling has tremendous potential to become one of the best. Sterling has already won three Premier League titles, five League Cups and two FA Cups.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith