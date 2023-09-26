Ranking the 5 most in-form strikers in Europe's top five leagues currently

In football, strikers are key members of every team as their primary duty and objective is to score goals for the team. Over the years, we have witnessed top goalscoring performances from strikers across the top five leagues in Europe.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Luiz Suarez, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic amongst others are some of the notable forwards to have graced the game in Europe.

The 2023-24 season might still be in the early stages, but we are already witnessing some top-striking performance from forwards across the top five leagues. These players have dominated and led their respective teams to some level of success thanks to their proficiency in the final third.

Without further ado, we shall rank the top five most in-form strikers in Europe's top five leagues currently.

#5 Victor Boniface

Victor Boniface has been in terrific goalscoring form

Victor Boniface has been one of the revelations of the 2023-24 season. The Nigerian striker joined German side Bayer Leverkusen this summer from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise and has hit the ground running for Xabi Alonso's team.

Boniface was named Bundesliga Player for the month of August 2023 after registering two goals and one assist in two games. The 22-year-old, who finished as the Europa League joint-top scorer (six goals) last term, is proving that his performance was not a flash in the pan.

He scored a goal and gave an assist as Bayer Leverkusen kicked off their Europa League campaign with a resounding 4-0 victory over Swedish club Hacken. He has already scored two more braces in September as Bayer saw off Darmstadt 5-1 in early September, and Heidenheim 4-1 last Sunday (24 September).

In seven games across competitions, Boniface has eight goals and three assists, which is an average of more than a goal per game.

#4 Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is currently one of the most in-form players in Europe

Lautaro Martinez, the Argentine sharpshooter, is another striker who is currently in red-hot form. He has been Inter Milan's best player so far this season and has registered at least a goal contribution in five of six Inter games this season.

He netted a brace against Monza and Fiorentina in Serie A. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner also provided two assists in his side's 5-1 trashing of city rivals AC Milan. The 26-year-old is Inter Milan's club captain and he is clearly leading by example.

In his most recent appearances in the UEFA Champions League against Real Socidead, he scored a stoppage-time equalizer to steal a point for Nerazzurri in a 1-1 draw.

#3 Kylian Mbappe

The French striker has netted eight times already this campaign

The French superstar is one of the most prolific goalscorers in football at the moment. Kylian Mbappe is renowned for his efficiency and finishing abilities in the final third.

Mbappe did not feature in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s first league game of the season after being axed from the team due to contract issues. But since he was reinstated to the team, the Frenchman has shown why he is the club's most valuable asset.

He has scored in all but one game for PSG so far this term, including three consecutive league braces against Lens, Lyon and Nice.

Mbappe also opened the scoring for PSG in their opening Champions League group stage fixture against Borussia Dortmund on September 19. In total, the 24-year-old has eight goals in six games across competitions thus far.

#2 Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland lining up for Manchester City

It's not surprising to see Erling Haaland on this list as the Norweigan striker's reputation preceeds him. Last season, he topped the goalscoring charts across boards, winning the Premier League Golden Boot, Champions League Golden Boot as well as the European Golden Shoe.

Haaland has picked up from where he stopped last season by finding the back of the net with ease. He scored twice against Burnley in his first game of the current campaign.

The goalscoring machine has scored in all but one of Manchester City's league games this term. He leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals after six games.

When he is not scoring, the 23-year-old is creating for his teammates. He provided the assist for Julian Alvarez's equalizers in City's 3-1 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade.

#1 Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy is the most prolific striker in the Bundesliga currently

The only unfamiliar name on the list. Serhou Guirassy is a Guinea international who plays in the Bundesliga for VfB Stuttgart. The former Lille, FC Cologne, and Rennes striker currently tops the Bundesliga scorers chart with 10 goals from five games (an average of two goals per game) and has given one assist.

He recently pioneered his club to a 3-1 league victory over Darmstadt scoring twice and creating an assist. He has two more braces and one hat-trick to his name so far this season. His terrific performances in the final third is the reason why Stuttgart currently sits third on the league table with 12 points after five matchweeks.

Guirassy, 27, has also netted and assisted once each in the DFB-Pokal this season, which takes his total goals tally to 11 goals and two assists in six appearances across competitions. It is left to be seen if he can keep up the goalscoring momentum to give the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Boniface, and others a run for their money for the league's Golden Boot.