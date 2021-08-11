Ranking the 5 most valuable defenders in Serie A right now - August 2021

Historically, Serie A has always been able to call itself the home of the best defenders. Thanks to globalization, the claim does not always hold true these days, but the quality of defenders in Serie A has certainly not taken a nosedive over the last few seasons.

Today, we will take a look at some of the most valued defenders in Serie A - players who can fetch a pretty penny in the transfer market if needed. Now, without standing on ceremony, let us take a look at the

5 most valuable defenders in Serie A at the moment

#5 Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) - €50 million

FC Internazionale v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final

Dutch national team star Stefan de Vrij is one of the most highly-valued defenders in Serie A. The centre-back has been a rock at the back for reigning champions, Inter Milan, which reflects fairly on his €50 million transfer valuation.

The 29-year-old established himself as a real up-and-comer during his senior team spell with Feyenoord between 2009 and 2014. After slowly settling himself down, he became one of the first names on the team-sheet and eventually got himself a transfer offer from Serie A club Lazio. After running out his contract with Lazio, he joined Inter Milan for free in the summer of 2018.

Since the move, he has made 124 appearances across all competitions, netting 7 goals. He was also an instrumental part of Inter Milan’s Serie A title win last season, pitching in with valuable contributions in almost all 32 matches that he played over the course of the league season.

#4 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - €50 million

Atalanta BC v AC Milan - Serie A

Left-back Theo Hernandez is the fourth highest-valued defender in Serie A, and we wholeheartedly back the valuation after witnessing his redemption arc at AC Milan.

Hernandez was part of Atletico Madrid’s youth system between 2007 and 2015. However, the young left-back never got the opportunity to play for his parent club’s first team. His best-ever La Liga season came at Alaves, where he was sent on loan from Atletico. Following his impressive run in the 2016/17 season, Atletico’s bitter rivals, Real Madrid, came calling and signed him on a six-year deal after paying his €24 million release clause.

He was not guaranteed a place in the starting eleven and he never got the opportunity to prove his worth during his time with Real Madrid. Following a disappointing first season and an average loan spell at Real Sociedad, Hernandez signed for AC Milan in 2019. Last season, he appeared in 33 Serie A matches for Milan, showcasing his attacking flair by contributing with seven goals and six assists, thereby proving to be one of the best defenders in the league.

