Ranking the 5 most valuable midfielders in Serie A right now - August 2021

The new Serie A season promises plenty of excitement and drama, with the top 20 teams in Italian football set to battle for honors over the next nine months.

Serie A is widely regarded as one of the most tactically astute leagues in the world and despite falling some way off the highs of the 1980s and 1990s, Serie A has mounted a comeback in the last few years.

Some predictions have been made about the upcoming Serie A campaign and fans around the world will be following the league closely to monitor the performance of their favorite clubs and teams.

How well clubs perform in the coming season will depend largely on the performance of their key midfielders, and it is no different in Serie A. The importance of midfield in the dynamics of a team cannot be overemphasized, which is why significant investment is usually made to strengthen this position.

Serie A lags some way behind the Premier League and La Liga in terms of star power but there are still several world-class players playing their trade in Italy.

We shall be taking a look at the

5 most valuable midfielders in Serie A ahead of the new season.

Source: Transfermarkt.com

Honorable mention: Luis Alberto (Napoli) - €45m

#5 Fabian Ruiz (Napoli) - €45m

Fabian Ruiz in action for Napoli

Fabian Ruiz came through at Real Betis and spent four years in Spain before jetting off to Naples to sign with Napoli.

In the last three years, the 25-year-old has boosted his profile with a series of convincing displays in the middle of the pack for the Pertenopei.

Fabian Ruiz is a left-footed midfielder whose versatily helps him play in a variety of positions. He is, however, most comfortable playing through the middle where his technique, vision and dribbling helps him dictate the tempo of matches, although he still has to improve on his output in front of goal.

His rising profile at Estadio San Paolo has helped him become established on the international scene with Spain, with 15 caps won since 2019 for La Furia Roja.

The former Elche man is currently valued at €45m and has made 128 appearances for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists.

#4 Piotr Zielinksi (Napoli) - €50m

Piotr Zielinksi is an ever-present for Napoli

Piotr Zielinksi left his native Poland at a tender age to join the Udinese academy in 2012 and since then, he has become established in the Italian top-flight.

The 27-year-old starred with Udinese for four seasons, with the last two spent with Empoli on loan, and his performance was impressive enough to sanction a purchase by Napoli in 2016.

In the last five years, the Poland international has been an ever-present in the Napoli midfield and is one of the first names on the team sheet despite playing under different managers.

Zielinski is one of the few players who is truly comfortable with the ball on either foot and this makes him a nightmare for opposition defenders to mark.

He currently has a valuation of €50m and has made 239 appearances in all competitions for Napoli, scoring 39 goals and providing 28 assists.

