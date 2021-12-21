Ranking 5 players with most assists in the Premier League in 2021

There are prolific goalscorers galore in the Premier League, but it would be a crime to undervalue the contribution of playmakers. There are few things more satisfying than seeing the ball in the back of the net. A goal is a goal, no matter how they come.

While goalscoring remains the most important aspect of the beautiful game, creating a goal often goes uncredited. Finding the right pass with perfect precision is a talent that is not very abundant.

EPL Statman @EPLStatman



2️⃣0️⃣ 🇫🇷 Thierry Henry (02/03)

2️⃣0️⃣ 🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne (19/20)

1️⃣9️⃣ 🇩🇪 Mesut Özil (15/16)

1️⃣8️⃣ 🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne (16/17)

1️⃣8️⃣ 🇪🇸 Cesc Fabregas (14/15)

1️⃣8️⃣ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Frank Lampard (04/05)



Providing assists requires technical ability, skill and vision of an elite level. Strikers feed off playmakers who can produce defence-splitting passes to puncture the opposition rearguard. That is true in all top leagues, especially the Premier League.

A team cannot progress without creating chances, so the assist providers are as important as the goalscorers. On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most Premier League assists in 2021.

#5 Michail Antonio - 9 assists

Newcastle United vs West Ham United - Premier League

We start off things with West Ham United’s Michail Antonio. The Hammers have had an exceptional start to their Premier League campaign, but they have had a few disappointing results recently.

Nevertheless, Michail Antonio has been outstanding since the beginning of the season, winning the Premier League Player of the Month award in August 2021.

Antonio has nine assists in the Premier League in 2021. The Jamaican forward has scored six and assisted four goals this season.

With a knack for holding up play and protecting the ball, Antonio has created several scoring opportunities for the Hammers. The 31-year-old has been key for David Moyes' team, especially in the attacking third.

West Ham have continued their brilliant form since the end of last season. They are currently fifth in the Premier League, and are fighting for a Champions League spot.

#4 Mohamed Salah - 11 assists

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Premier League

Mohamed Salah currently seems unstoppable, and is on a tear in the Premier League. Contributing holistically by both scoring and assisting, Salah has been playing at an elite level this season.

The record-breaking Egyptian equalled Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring or assisting in 15 consecutive Premier League games.

Salah has 11 Premier League assists in 2021, including nine this season. He is at the top of this season's goal-scoring charts with 15 goals. The two-time Golden Boot winner looks set to add another one to his collection. Salah is also the Premier League leader in terms of assists.

The 29-year-old is also the highest-scoring African in Premier League history, going past erstwhile record-holder Didier Drogba last month. Few players across Europe can rival Salah’s goal involvements.

Liverpool are second in the Premier League this season, thanks largely to Salah’s blistering contributions in the attacking third. The Reds are just three points behind leaders Manchester City.

