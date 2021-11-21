Ranking the 5 teams with the best defense in Europe right now

The 2020-21 season was a hectic one due to the tight schedule that resulted because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It only got more intense as Euro 2020 and the Olympics were held after the season.

It took a lot of toll on the players but they are back strong this season. Europe's top five leagues have got off to an entertaining start with teams going full throttle to win it.

Modern football has a lot of variety to it, with teams approaching it with different tactics. While some have preferred the attacking approach, teams have done well relying on defensive solidity too.

In Europe's top five leagues, clubs have been efficient in not conceding much. That has been one of the keys to their success so far. On that note, let's take a look at the five teams with the best defensive record in Europe this season:

#5 Sevilla

Real Betis v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Sevilla are known to be a strong unit at the back and this season they have stayed true to their reputation.

The La Liga club have started the season very strongly, having won 28 points in 13 games. They have only conceded nine goals in the process, the second-best record in La Liga. Having only lost against Granada this season, they sit at the top of the table.

Sevilla conceded 33 goals in La Liga last season. 22 Year Old Kounde was in the heart of the defence.

With the likes of Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Diego Carlos and Marcus Acuna at the back, Sevilla look very strong defensively. If they manage to score comprehensively, they can seriously challenge for the league title this season.

#4 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Athletic Bilbao have been one of the stronger teams in La Liga but their inconsistency has hit them time and again. This season, under the management of Marcelino, they have started on a decent note.

The Spanish club have only lost twice in the 13 games they have played so far. In total, they have conceded only eight times this season, the best record in La Liga. Where they have struggled most is in the attack. Athletic Bilbao have managed to score only 11 goals, which is why they have seen more draws than wins this season.





🥇 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆

🥈 Real Sociedad

🥉 Liverpool

—

4️⃣ RB Leipzig

5️⃣ Manchester United

6️⃣ Leeds United

7️⃣ Newcastle United

8️⃣ Real Madrid

9️⃣ Athletic Bilbao

🔟 Tottenham Hotspur



Most Sustainable Squad (Europe): Manchester City, Real Sociedad, Liverpool, RB Leipzig, Manchester United, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, Tottenham Hotspur

Nevertheless, their defense has been a big positive for them. With an experienced campaigner in the form of Inigo Martinez at the back and some skilled Spanish defenders alongside him, Bilbao look very strong at the back.

