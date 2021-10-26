Ranking the 5 teams with the best midfield depth in world football

The midfield serves as the link between the defense and the attack, playing an influential role in making both departments tick. With top-class options in the center of the pitch, it becomes easier for the team to function properly. It also helps a team exert dominance on opposition sides.

It goes without saying that most of the strongest teams of the last decade built their strength in the center of the pitch. Pep Guardiola's Barcelona golden team - which conquered European football is a great example. It had a trio of Xavi Hernandez, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta running the midfield.

Several clubs are following the same path in the football world right now, adding world-class midfielders to their ranks and increasing their depth in the center. That has inspired us to compile a list of the five best teams in the sport at the moment, based on their depth in midfield. They are as follows:

#5 Barcelona

Barcelona have the finest young midfielders in world football right now

The departure of Lionel Messi to PSG and Ronald Koeman's struggles have resulted in a difficult start to the season for Barcelona. But that takes nothing away from the fact that the Blaugrana have remarkable depth in midfield.

Sergio Busquets remains a huge force to be reckoned with, just as we witnessed at the Euros and the UEFA Nations League this summer. Pedri and Gavi have dominated the headlines in recent weeks with their spectacular performances for club and country.

Frenkie de Jong continues to be a shining light in the center, while Philippe Coutinho's role as a goal-scoring midfielder is also essential. Outside of these names, Barcelona also have the likes of Riqui Puig, Nico Gonzalez and Sergi Roberto to call upon.

#4 Bayern Munich

One of the best midfield duos in the football world right now

Apart from being a pro-aggressive attacking team, Bayern Munich also have a huge arsenal in the center of the pitch. The Bavarians have partnered Joshua Kimmich with Marcel Sabitzer or Leon Goretzka at center in each of their last six games across all competitions.

Jamal Musiala, Corentin Tolisso and Malik Tillman have all impressed with their performances this season, giving manager Julian Nagelsmann plenty of options. Apart from the aforementioned players, Bayern Munich also have Michael Cuisance and Marc Roca to call upon whenever there's the need to.

The Bavarians are firing on all cylinders this season. They currently sit atop the Bundesliga table with 22 points in nine games and also rank first in their Champions League group in Group E.

