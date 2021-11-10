Ranking the 5 worst Manchester United signings in Premier League history

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the history of English and European football. They have won a record 20 league titles, with 13 of them coming in the Premier League era.
Old Trafford has played host to some of the biggest names in world football over the years. That includes the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and David Beckham, to name a few.
The Red Devils are known for their statement marquee signings in the transfer window. Most of these signings have yielded enormous dividends for Manchester United, especially in the Sir Alex Ferguson era. The signing of Robin Van Persie in 2012 almost single-handedly won United the 2012-13 Premier League title.
As evidenced in recent years, though, Manchester United haven’t always made the right signings. On that note, here's a look at the five worst Manchester United signings in Premier League history.
#5 Eric Djemba-Djemba
Manchester United acquired the services of Eric Djemba-Djemba in the summer of 2003 on a £4.05 million transfer from Ligue 1 outfit FC Nantes.
The former Cameroon international was tipped to be the successor to former Manchester United captain Roy Keane in the middle of the park. However, Djemba-Djemba looked like a fish out of water during his brief two-year spell at Old Trafford. He failed to make any impact whatsoever in his 39 appearances for United.
Djemba-Djemba could only register two goals and three assists in his brief United career. He strictly featured in a substitute role in his final season at the club. The now-40-year old parted ways with The Red Devils to join Aston Villa in the 2005 winter transfer window.
The Cameroonian would go on to have one of the craziest careers in professional football. Djemba-Djemba donned the colours of 13 different clubs across ten countries, including ISL side Chennaiyin FC.
#4 Bebe
Bebe is one of the greatest inspirational stories in the game of football. He went from playing in the homeless World Cup to representing Manchester United within a year.
However, his signing did not make much sense on the pitch, as he was hardly afforded any playing time in Manchester United’s star-studded line-up. Bebe was picked up by Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes on a free transfer in the month prior to his United move. However, The Red Devils paid close to £8 million to acquire the uncapped Portuguese winger in 2010.
Bebe was sent out on loan to three different clubs during his four-year-long stay at Old Trafford. The former Portugal U21 international could make only seven appearances for Manchester United, including two in the Premier League.
The current Rayo Vallecano forward departed Manchester United in 2014 for Benfica.