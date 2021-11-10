Ranking the 5 worst Manchester United signings in Premier League history

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the history of English and European football. They have won a record 20 league titles, with 13 of them coming in the Premier League era.

Old Trafford has played host to some of the biggest names in world football over the years. That includes the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and David Beckham, to name a few.

The Red Devils are known for their statement marquee signings in the transfer window. Most of these signings have yielded enormous dividends for Manchester United, especially in the Sir Alex Ferguson era. The signing of Robin Van Persie in 2012 almost single-handedly won United the 2012-13 Premier League title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks. 🚫🔴 #MUFC Ole Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks. 🚫🔴 #MUFCOle Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. https://t.co/0nxdW56KrJ

As evidenced in recent years, though, Manchester United haven’t always made the right signings. On that note, here's a look at the five worst Manchester United signings in Premier League history.

#5 Eric Djemba-Djemba

Eric Djemba-Djemba was signed from FC Nantes.

Manchester United acquired the services of Eric Djemba-Djemba in the summer of 2003 on a £4.05 million transfer from Ligue 1 outfit FC Nantes.

The former Cameroon international was tipped to be the successor to former Manchester United captain Roy Keane in the middle of the park. However, Djemba-Djemba looked like a fish out of water during his brief two-year spell at Old Trafford. He failed to make any impact whatsoever in his 39 appearances for United.

Djemba-Djemba could only register two goals and three assists in his brief United career. He strictly featured in a substitute role in his final season at the club. The now-40-year old parted ways with The Red Devils to join Aston Villa in the 2005 winter transfer window.

The Cameroonian would go on to have one of the craziest careers in professional football. Djemba-Djemba donned the colours of 13 different clubs across ten countries, including ISL side Chennaiyin FC.

#4 Bebe

Bebe is currently plying his trade at Rayo Vallecano.

Bebe is one of the greatest inspirational stories in the game of football. He went from playing in the homeless World Cup to representing Manchester United within a year.

However, his signing did not make much sense on the pitch, as he was hardly afforded any playing time in Manchester United’s star-studded line-up. Bebe was picked up by Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes on a free transfer in the month prior to his United move. However, The Red Devils paid close to £8 million to acquire the uncapped Portuguese winger in 2010.

B/R Football @brfootball 10 years ago today, Sir Alex Ferguson broke his own rule by signing a player he'd never watched.



Bebe went on to play just seven games in four years as a Manchester United player. 10 years ago today, Sir Alex Ferguson broke his own rule by signing a player he'd never watched.Bebe went on to play just seven games in four years as a Manchester United player. https://t.co/cXczED2hOM

Bebe was sent out on loan to three different clubs during his four-year-long stay at Old Trafford. The former Portugal U21 international could make only seven appearances for Manchester United, including two in the Premier League.

The current Rayo Vallecano forward departed Manchester United in 2014 for Benfica.

