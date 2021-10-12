Ranking the 5 worst PSG signings of the QSI era

Newcastle United, post their recent takeover, would hope to achieve what Paris Saint Germain (PSG) achieved after their takeover by Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) in 2011. PSG saw their club achieve a rise in stature and glory as they became the most recognizable club in France.

They have completely dominated the domestic crown and even constantly come agonizingly close to the holy grail - the Champions League. Significant investment has seen the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thiago Silva, Neymar Jr and now Lionel Messi join the Qatar backed team.

The takeover of Newcastle United by the Saudi Arabian crown family will see them become the richest team in all of football. With an estimated net worth of close to £320 Billion, the new Newcastle owners dwarf the net worth of all the other Premier League teams combined. Almost overnight Newcastle United's fortunes look set to be reversed.

Premier League Communications @PLComms The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

The ambition and vision of new ownership and wealth could see Newcastle United go from a perennial "bottom half" club to one of England's top clubs. They could even break the "Big Six" barrier by making world class signings.

Great financial resources, however, do not guarantee successful signings.

5 expensive signings that failed at PSG

#5 Julian Draxler

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

Julian Draxler was pursued by some of Europe's biggest clubs after his sensational ability at Schalke came to light. He earned a move to Wolfsburg in 2015 for €36 million + add ons.

Paris Saint-Germain splashed a ludicrous €42 Million on the German youngster in 2016, and made him a cornerstone of their project.

Goal @goal Seven!Julian Draxler got in on the act as PSG demolished Monaco 7-1 to reclaim the Ligue 1 title. 🔥 Seven!Julian Draxler got in on the act as PSG demolished Monaco 7-1 to reclaim the Ligue 1 title. 🔥 https://t.co/3xEydYbpaU

Despite his price tag and touted ability, Draxler failed to consistently hold down a starting berth at Paris Saint-Germain. Despite a number of opportunities, he couldn't make his mark and was overlooked in favor of the likes of Angel Di Maria.

The World Cup winner is still at PSG and looks set to stay until 2024, having proved to be a useful squad player. Sadly, however, he has come nowhere close to the heights he was destined for. He came nowhere close to the price tag he came with, blighted by injuries and poor form.

#4 Yohan Cabaye

Paris Saint-Germain FC v Stade Rennais FC - Ligue 1

Newcastle United cult hero Cabaye had a "blink and you miss it" spell at PSG. Signed in January 2014 for close to €25 million Euro, Cabaye was expected to replicate his roaming playmaking abilities for Paris Saint Germain.

But the likes of Thiago Motta, Marco Verratti, Blaise Matuidi and an emerging Adrian Rabiot were firmly ahead of him in the pecking order. Cabaye was eventually reduced to an afterthought as chances went missing.

He was offered a respite when Crystal Palace came in with a €15 million offer for the ousted French international. PSG were at least able to recoup a large amount of their disappointing investment.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra