Ranking the 7 best active South American strikers in Europe

The South American continent is famously known for producing some of the best and most talented football stars in history.

The great Pele of Brazil, the late Digeo Maradona of Argentina, Romario, Ronaldo Delima, Ronaldinho, and the likes are products of the highly rich footballing continent.

Their rich heritage of football stars has seen them dominate the world stage, with Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay winning a combined nine World Cups.

The South American continent also has a very good track record of producing some of Europe's most feared strikers. As such, this article will look at some who are still active.

#7 Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

Nunez is one of the best young South American strikers in Europe.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker is one of the newest football sensations to fly a South American flag high in Europe.

Nunez rose to stardom when he joined Portuguese side Benfica in the summer of 2020 for a then club record fee in the region of €24 million.

It was at Benfica that he established himself as one of Europe's most feared strikers, despite spending just two seasons in Portugal.

He won the Liga NOS top scorer's award during the just concluded 2021-22 football campaign, with 28 goals and four assists. Nunez finished the campaign with a total of 34 goals in all competitions.

"Welcome to the Reds family" - Liverpool FC

Nunez is currently now Liverpool player after joining the Reds this summer in a big money move worth €75 million. The transfer fee makes the Uruguayn one of the most expensive South American strikers in history.

#6 Richarlison (Brazil)

Richarlison plays for Premier League club Everton.

The Brazilian star Richarlison has continued to be one of South America's top exports ever since he arrived in Europe in 2017 from Fluminese.

Richarlison was already banging in goals in his native country prior to his move to Europe but took his career a step further when he joined Watford.

He spent only one season with the Hornets before joining fellow Premier League club Everton for a fee in the region of £40 million.

Richarlison has so far gone on to become a consistent goal scorer in the league, hitting double-digit goals in three out of his four seasons with Everton.

The 25-year-old South American striker can operate in a handful of forward positions as well, including a center-forward, winger, and supporting striker.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Since joining from Watford in 2018, Richarlison has scored more Premier League goals (43) than any other Everton player Since joining from Watford in 2018, Richarlison has scored more Premier League goals (43) than any other Everton player 🍬 Since joining from Watford in 2018, Richarlison has scored more Premier League goals (43) than any other Everton player https://t.co/fLFuEqGSOR

So far, Richarlison has scored a combined total of 54 goals for Everton and provided 13 assists for his teammates in all competitions. His best season saw him record 15 goals and five assists.

#5 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Martinez scored 21 league goals for Inter Milan last season.

Another South American striker who has been prolific in front of the goal in Europe in recent seasons is Argentine superstar Martinez.

The 24-year-old forward joined Italian giant Inter Milan in the summer of 2018 from his native side Racing Club. The transfer fee was in the region of €22.7 million.

Ever since his move to Inter Milan, Martinez has morphed into one of Europe's most lethal strikers. He has scored double-digit goals in three of his four seasons in Italy.

🧱🇦🇷 @thfccuti



• 35 games

• 21 goals

• 3 assists



Wouldn’t be a bad signing at all



#THFC #Transfers Lautaro Martinez for Inter in Serie A this season• 35 games• 21 goals• 3 assistsWouldn’t be a bad signing at all Lautaro Martinez for Inter in Serie A this season • 35 games• 21 goals • 3 assists Wouldn’t be a bad signing at all #THFC #Transfers https://t.co/EAzZ14AFps

The Argentine can operate as a winger, supporting striker, and lone center-forward. He is also a very good dribbler and has an eye for a pass.

Martinez has so far scored a combined total of 74 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions for Inter Milan. His best goal tally saw him register 21 Serie A goals during the 2021-22 football campaign.

#4 Gabriel Jesus (Brazil)

Jesus has scored 95 goals for Manchester City.

The Brazilian star has also been another top South American striker who has been consistent in front of the goal in Europe in recent seasons.

Jesus completed a move to Europe in January 2017 after Premier League club Manchester City paid £27 million plus add-ons for his services from Palmieras.

The 25-year-old striker became an instant goal machine under Spanish tactitian Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Jesus has scored double-digit goals in five out of the six seasons in England.

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads



Appearances - 236



Goals - 95



Assists - 46 Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City:Appearances - 236Goals - 95Assists - 46 Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City:👤 Appearances - 236⚽️ Goals - 95🅰️ Assists - 46 https://t.co/az17otZdri

"Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City: Appearances - 236, Goals - 95, Assists - 46" - mcfc lads

Despite being often rotated and sometimes played out of position at the Etihad, the Brazilian has continued to maintain a very decent goal tally.

Jesus has so far scored an impressive 95 goals in all competitions for Manchester City in 236 appearances. He has also registered 46 assists for his teammates.

#3 Radamel Falcao (Colombia)

Falcao is one of South America's best strikers to play in Europe in the modern era.

During his peak career with Atletico Madrid, Falcao was regarded as the best center-forward in Europe as he was lethal in front of the goal.

The highly rated striker began his European journey when he joined Portuguese giant Porto from River Plate in the summer of 2009. His transfer was said to be in the region of €3.93 million.

It was at Porto that Falcao announced himself in Europe as a striker to look out for. He helped Porto clinch a historic quadruple during the 2010-11 season. Scoring an astonishing 37 goals in 41 games.

The Colombian then joined Atletico Madrid the following season and has gone on to play for other top European teams. This includes Chelsea, Manchester United, AS Monaco, Galatasaray, and currently Rayo Vallecano.

GOAL @goal



Happy birthday, Radamel Falcao Made his first-team debut at 13. Still scoring goals at 36.Happy birthday, Radamel Falcao Made his first-team debut at 13. Still scoring goals at 36.Happy birthday, Radamel Falcao 🐯 https://t.co/NaIJ4bxMo8

"Made his first-team debut at 13. Still scoring goals at 36." - GOAL

Falcao holds several individual goal records in his career and has scored an impressive 221 goals in Europe. His best league tally came in the 2012-13 season where he scored 28 goals for Atletico Madrid.

#2 Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Cavani is one of South America's best strikers of all time.

The South American star is arguably one of Europe's most lethal strikers. Cavani has been a consistent goal scorer at club level, and very few forwards can rival his individual record.

The Uruguayan striker had his first taste of club football in Europe when he joined Italian club side Palermo in January 2007. The transfer fee was in the region of €4.475 million.

Following his impressive 2008-09 campaign with Rosanero which saw him score 14 Serie A goals, the striker then moved to Napoli. He initially joined the Naples-based club on loan, but the club later made his move permanent.

However, it was in Napoli that Cavani announced himself as one of Europe's best finishers. He formed a terrific partnership with fellow South American Ezequiel Lavezzi and teammate Marek Hamšík.

Cavani won the Serie A highest goal scorer award in the 2012-13 campaign with Napoli, after scoring an impressive 29 league goals. He finished the season with 38 goals and three assists in 43 games.

The highly-rated striker has won two French Ligue one top scorer awards in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns. He is the current record goal scorer for PSG with 200 goals to his credit.

Squawka @Squawka Happy 35th birthday to Edinson Cavani.



He has scored 360 goals and won 22 trophies in 609 appearances in Europe's top five leagues since joining Palermo in 2007.



Feliz cumpleaños, El Matador. 🏹 Happy 35th birthday to Edinson Cavani. He has scored 360 goals and won 22 trophies in 609 appearances in Europe's top five leagues since joining Palermo in 2007. Feliz cumpleaños, El Matador. 🏹 https://t.co/ToGyVJIv8h

Cavani is currently among one of the highest scoring South American strikers in Europe. He has a combined total of 360 goals in 614 appearances.

#1 Luis Suarez (Uruguay)

Suarez is Uruguay's all time top scorer.

The Uruguayan player is arguably the best center-forward to come out of South America in recent years. His goal scoring achievements for both club and country is enviable.

Suarez is also undoubtedly one of the best strikers from the South American continent to play club football in Europe.

He moved to Europe at a very young age of 19, when Dutch club Groningen signed the striker from Nacional in 2006.

However, it was at Ajax that he evolved into a world-class finisher, scoring an astonishing 111 goals in four seasons. He also won the Eredivisie Golden Boot during the 2009-10 campaign.

Suarez's goal scoring exploits didn't just stop in Holland, as he also scooped home league top scorer awards in England and Spain.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 33 games

◉ 31 goals

◉ 12 assists



Only Thierry Henry has been directly involved in more goals in a single PL season than Luis Suárez in 2013/14. The last time Liverpool had a Uruguayan playing up front...◉ 33 games◉ 31 goals◉ 12 assistsOnly Thierry Henry has been directly involved in more goals in a single PL season than Luis Suárez in 2013/14. The last time Liverpool had a Uruguayan playing up front...◉ 33 games◉ 31 goals◉ 12 assistsOnly Thierry Henry has been directly involved in more goals in a single PL season than Luis Suárez in 2013/14. 🇺🇾 https://t.co/JNzycVhngL

"Only Thierry Henry has been directly involved in more goals in a single PL season than Luis Suarez in 2013/14." - Squawka

He won the Premier League top scorer award with Liverpool during the 2013-14 season and the La Liga Pichichi trophy with Barcelona two years later.

He is also the recipient of two European Golden Shoe awards among other individual accolades. Suarez has scored a combined total of 436 club goals alongside 240 assists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far